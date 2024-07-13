Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends 2x NBA All-Star to Atlanta Hawks

Could the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks make this trade?

Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tip off the overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
While the Chicago Bulls are struggling to find a trade suitor for Zach LaVine, they have already moved on from DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade deal with the Sacramento Kings. Chicago also sent Alex Caruso to the OKC Thunder, and may look to move two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic as well.

In a recent article from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical Vucevic to Atlanta Hawks trade was proposed that swaps the two-time All-Star with Clint Capela.

"While the Hawks could go the fire sale route, they might delay a total dismantling since they don't have control of their next three first-round picks," Buckley wrote. "So they could try reshuffling the roster around Trae Young instead, swapping out the rim-running Capela for a much more skilled offensive center in Vučević, plus Phillips, who was last year's No. 35 pick, and a lottery-protected future first."

It remains to be seen exactly what direction the Hawks will go this summer, having already traded Dejounte Murray. Vucevic is a flawed player, but could give Young a new look, which Buckley emphasized.

"Having a pick-and-pop threat like Vučević could give Young even more room to operate," Buckley wrote. "It would also help differentiate this center rotation, since the Hawks would have one center for offense and finesse (Vučević) and another for defense and athleticism (Onyeka Okongwu). Adding a stretch element to the center spot would also give last season's breakout star Jalen Johnson even more room to operate and hopefully expedite his development."

