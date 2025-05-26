NBA Trade Idea Sends Warriors Star to Chicago Bulls
The Golden State Warriors flamed out of the 2025 NBA playoffs after superstar point guard Steph Curry went out with a hamstring injury, and now the team has a busy offseason ahead of them. The Warriors are still trying to make the most of their new duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, but are still a piece or two away from competing for a championship.
22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga raised his value tremendously with an impressive playoff performance while Curry was sidelined, but as he enters free agency, the Warriors are expected to part ways with him.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an intriguing NBA trade idea that would send Jonathan Kuminga to the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)
Golden State Warriors receive: Coby White
Since coming into the league in 2021, Kuminga has been recognized for having extremely high upside, but the 6-foot-8 forward has not seemed to have reached his potential yet. Kuminga likely needs a change of scenery to show what he is capable of, and Chicago could be a great opportunity.
However, the Bulls giving up on Coby White would be a bit tougher. Shortly after the All-Star break this season, White had an 18-game stretch where he averaged 28.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with 51.7/40.0/89.3 shooting splits. Chicago's backcourt of White and Josh Giddey took over toward the end of the season, so splitting them up this offseason may not happen.
The Warriors, however, creating a backcourt of Steph Curry and Coby White would be dangerous, especially after Golden State made it clear they needed some more offensive firepower in the playoffs.
The Bulls would likely look to get Kuminga without having to give up White, but the idea of adding the young, athletic forward in the mix would certainly intrigue Chicago.