NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Los Angeles Lakers for Austin Reaves
The Chicago Bulls are still exploring the possibility of a Zach LaVine trade. While many reports have suggested LaVine is almost certain to begin next year in Chicago, the Bulls cannot maximize their rebuild until this situation is resolved, which makes it a priority.
LaVine played just 25 games last season, but made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2022 before putting up another solid campaign in 2023. If the two-time All-Star guard can remain healthy, LaVine projects to be a good basketball fit on several teams.
While health is a concern for LaVine, his contract situation remains the biggest issue. LaVine is entering the third year of a five-year, $215M contract. This deal is nearly impossible for a contender to acquire without encountering the roster-building restrictions of the league's new CBA.
Any win-now team trading for LaVine would have to believe his skillset complements their current roster enough to justify adding his contract to the books.
In a new article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed the Los Angeles Lakers as an option in a hypothetical blockbuster deal:
Lakers get: Zach LaVine
Bulls get: Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes
This hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report lands the Lakers a third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but sends away a lot of their depth, including emerging guard Austin Reaves.
Considering every report has suggested LaVine currently has no market, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the Lakers part with Reaves to acquire him.
Averaging 15.9 points in 82 games for the Lakers last season, Reaves will make just $12.9M next season. The 26-year-old guard cannot enter free agency until after the 2025-26 season when he will make a decision on his $14.9M player option for 2026-27.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade