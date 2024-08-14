Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Los Angeles Lakers for Austin Reaves

This hypothetical NBA trade sends Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that includes Austin Reaves

Joey Linn

Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls are still exploring the possibility of a Zach LaVine trade. While many reports have suggested LaVine is almost certain to begin next year in Chicago, the Bulls cannot maximize their rebuild until this situation is resolved, which makes it a priority.

LaVine played just 25 games last season, but made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2021 and 2022 before putting up another solid campaign in 2023. If the two-time All-Star guard can remain healthy, LaVine projects to be a good basketball fit on several teams.

While health is a concern for LaVine, his contract situation remains the biggest issue. LaVine is entering the third year of a five-year, $215M contract. This deal is nearly impossible for a contender to acquire without encountering the roster-building restrictions of the league's new CBA.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Any win-now team trading for LaVine would have to believe his skillset complements their current roster enough to justify adding his contract to the books.

In a new article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed the Los Angeles Lakers as an option in a hypothetical blockbuster deal:

Lakers get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes

This hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report lands the Lakers a third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but sends away a lot of their depth, including emerging guard Austin Reaves.

Considering every report has suggested LaVine currently has no market, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the Lakers part with Reaves to acquire him.

Averaging 15.9 points in 82 games for the Lakers last season, Reaves will make just $12.9M next season. The 26-year-old guard cannot enter free agency until after the 2025-26 season when he will make a decision on his $14.9M player option for 2026-27.

Published
