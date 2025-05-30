Bulls News

New Report on Bulls Coveting Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic

The Chicago Bulls would have offered "anything and everything" for then-Mavericks star Luka Dončić in February

Matt Guzman

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are a rumored trade destination for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. If such an idea comes to light, they just hope it goes over better than the Luka Dončić trade did.

“A source told the Sun-Times that (Artūras Karnišovas) and his front office would have offered anyone and everyone on the roster had they been notified by the Mavericks that Luka Dončić was available in February," Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley wrote.

According to the report, Chicago, like every other NBA front office beyond Rob Pelinka's, was completely in the dark regarding Dončić's availability. And given the trade that transpired between Chicago and the Sacramento Kings two days following the deal for Dončić, Zach LaVine and perhaps even Nikola Vučević would have been in play.

But even if the Bulls were roped in with a chance to bid for Dončić, the winner of the sweepstakes would still have been Los Angeles. The Mavericks coveted Anthony Davis, and whether they targeted him or not, he would have been the key piece in a deal for the 26-year-old Slovenian guard.

"It’s the same situation for Antetokounmpo," Cowley wrote.

Chicago — again, like every other NBA front office — covets now-Lakers superstar Luka Dončić. It also covets Antetokounmpo. And while it'd be in the know this time around if Milwaukee decided to move on from the Greek forward, it would have to win the sweepstakes outright.

That's about as likely as it was for Dončić to leave Dallas.

Matt Guzman
