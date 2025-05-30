New Report on Bulls Coveting Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic
The Chicago Bulls are a rumored trade destination for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. If such an idea comes to light, they just hope it goes over better than the Luka Dončić trade did.
“A source told the Sun-Times that (Artūras Karnišovas) and his front office would have offered anyone and everyone on the roster had they been notified by the Mavericks that Luka Dončić was available in February," Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley wrote.
According to the report, Chicago, like every other NBA front office beyond Rob Pelinka's, was completely in the dark regarding Dončić's availability. And given the trade that transpired between Chicago and the Sacramento Kings two days following the deal for Dončić, Zach LaVine and perhaps even Nikola Vučević would have been in play.
But even if the Bulls were roped in with a chance to bid for Dončić, the winner of the sweepstakes would still have been Los Angeles. The Mavericks coveted Anthony Davis, and whether they targeted him or not, he would have been the key piece in a deal for the 26-year-old Slovenian guard.
"It’s the same situation for Antetokounmpo," Cowley wrote.
Chicago — again, like every other NBA front office — covets now-Lakers superstar Luka Dončić. It also covets Antetokounmpo. And while it'd be in the know this time around if Milwaukee decided to move on from the Greek forward, it would have to win the sweepstakes outright.
That's about as likely as it was for Dončić to leave Dallas.
Related Articles
Josh Giddey Sends Five-Word Message to Bulls Amid Contract Rumors
Lonzo Ball's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement After Historic Performance
Ex-Bulls Guard Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton Hypocrisy After Knicks-Pacers