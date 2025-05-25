New Report on Josh Giddey's Future With Chicago Bulls
After the All-Star break this season, the Chicago Bulls found something special in the backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White. While the duo couldn't defeat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs, they still had some great moments in the regular season.
Many are expecting Giddey to receive a big contract this season, and truthfully, he earned it. While some may question whether Giddey will remain with the Bulls and receive that contract, NBA insider Jask Fischer reported a concrete future.
"The working assumption in most front offices at this stage is that both Fred VanVleet (Houston) and restricted free agent Josh Giddey (Chicago) — like Irving and Harden — will be staying with their incumbent teams," Fischer said.
In 19 games after the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50/46/81 shooting from the field. The Bulls also had a record of 17-10 throughout that same span of time.
While Chicago may have struggled to make a postseason impact this season, if they can pick up where they left off last season, the team could potentially be a top-6 team in the Eastern Conference next season. However, the team will have to legitimately improve defensively.
With the Bulls missing out on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes by the flip of a coin, one would have to imagine there's also a chance that the team may try to tank next season as well.
