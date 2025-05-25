Bulls News

New Report on Josh Giddey's Future With Chicago Bulls

A new report by NBA insider Jake Fischer gave a major update on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After the All-Star break this season, the Chicago Bulls found something special in the backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White. While the duo couldn't defeat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs, they still had some great moments in the regular season.

Many are expecting Giddey to receive a big contract this season, and truthfully, he earned it. While some may question whether Giddey will remain with the Bulls and receive that contract, NBA insider Jask Fischer reported a concrete future.

"The working assumption in most front offices at this stage is that both Fred VanVleet (Houston) and restricted free agent Josh Giddey (Chicago) — like Irving and Harden — will be staying with their incumbent teams," Fischer said.

In 19 games after the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50/46/81 shooting from the field. The Bulls also had a record of 17-10 throughout that same span of time.

While Chicago may have struggled to make a postseason impact this season, if they can pick up where they left off last season, the team could potentially be a top-6 team in the Eastern Conference next season. However, the team will have to legitimately improve defensively.

With the Bulls missing out on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes by the flip of a coin, one would have to imagine there's also a chance that the team may try to tank next season as well.

