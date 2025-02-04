New Report on Major Trade Chicago Bulls Did Not Pursue
This week, the Chicago Bulls made waves when they finally traded Zach LaVine after years of dangling him. While LaVine did not go to the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers, he ended up with a different Pacific Division team, the Sacramento Kings.
However, a new report from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, revealed that the Bulls engaged with a different team before choosing the Kings.
Via @KCJHoop: "Bulls engaged with Milwaukee on LaVine deal but ultimately shifted energy/focus to 3-team deal that happened."
LaVine on the Milwaukee Bucks would have been a very interesting scenario if it actually happened. The combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and LaVine would have been a very threatening offensive trio, but would also be somewhat defensively challenged. One would imagine that Khris Middleton would have been a part of that package, and that's a salary the Bulls likely didn't want.
Instead, the Chicago Bulls opted to take a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs that ultimately netted them Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and their own 2025 first-round pick. Additionally, they gave up up a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.
On Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls begin a new era as they face off against the Miami Heat. One that can hopefully be the beginning of a long journey to the promised land that Michael Jordan once took them to.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement