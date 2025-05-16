Lonzo Ball Makes Wild LaMelo Ball Trade Prediction
The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the third-best odds and in a three-way tie to land the first overall pick. While landing first overall pick would've changed the entire trajectory of their franchise with a chance to land Cooper Flagg, they are now slotted to pick fourth overall in June's draft.
On a recent episode of his podcast, What An Experience with Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball decided to chime in on the NBA Draft and share his prediction. While the current consensus is that the San Antonio Spurs will select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper second overall, he sees a different situation panning out, and the Hornets make a major trade.
"I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets, and I got [LaMelo] going to the [Clippers]," Ball shared in a wild prediction. While LaMelo has been a star for the Hornets since being drafted there in 2020, a change of scenery could be best for him to improve his career.
However, the most unlikely part of this scenario would be Harper dropping from the second overall pick to the fourth. But Harper likely wouldn't be selected third overall if he dropped, with the Philadelphia 76ers already having their backcourt in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. This scenario would be ideal for the Clippers, giving them a franchise point guard and bringing LaMelo back to LA.
Looking into this further, Lonzo predicting a trade for LaMelo out of Charlotte could mean the Hornets' All-Star might be asking out soon. For now, a lot would have to happen for this to come true.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Shares Heartfelt Los Angeles Lakers, Julius Randle Story
NBA Trade Idea Exchanges Jonathan Kuminga For 2x All-Star
Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Reacts to Controversial Decision in Celtics-Knicks