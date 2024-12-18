Bulls News

New Report on Potential Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade

The Chicago Bulls are involved in a lot of NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have been competitive in the Eastern Conference this season, currently sitting in ninth place which is good for a Play-In Tournament spot. While Chicago’s 12-15 record is enough to currently remain in the postseason mix, it’s unlikely that’s the organization’s true goal this season.

Expected to lean further into a rebuild at the trade deadline, the Bulls will likely explore ways to deal players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and others. It remains to be seen what teams will be buyers at the deadline, but the Los Angeles Lakers are often named as a suitor for Chicago’s available stars.

LeBron James and Zach LaVine
Jan 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at Staples Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Los Angeles would make sense as a landing spot for a player like LaVine, a recent report revealed the latest on the chances of that happening.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: “Other names that have come up in talks with team and league personnel over the past few weeks include Utah’s Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, Toronto’s Bruce Brown Jr., Portland’s Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III and Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers are not anticipated to be heavily in the mix for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Chicago’s Zach LaVine.”

LaVine's market likely remains challenging for Chicago due to his contract and injury history, and this latest report seemingly eliminates the Lakers as an option.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

