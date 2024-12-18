New Report on Potential Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade
The Chicago Bulls have been competitive in the Eastern Conference this season, currently sitting in ninth place which is good for a Play-In Tournament spot. While Chicago’s 12-15 record is enough to currently remain in the postseason mix, it’s unlikely that’s the organization’s true goal this season.
Expected to lean further into a rebuild at the trade deadline, the Bulls will likely explore ways to deal players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and others. It remains to be seen what teams will be buyers at the deadline, but the Los Angeles Lakers are often named as a suitor for Chicago’s available stars.
While Los Angeles would make sense as a landing spot for a player like LaVine, a recent report revealed the latest on the chances of that happening.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: “Other names that have come up in talks with team and league personnel over the past few weeks include Utah’s Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, Toronto’s Bruce Brown Jr., Portland’s Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III and Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers are not anticipated to be heavily in the mix for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Chicago’s Zach LaVine.”
LaVine's market likely remains challenging for Chicago due to his contract and injury history, and this latest report seemingly eliminates the Lakers as an option.
