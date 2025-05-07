Bulls Star Josh Giddey's Surprise Appearance Goes Viral
The Chicago Bulls season ended with another Play-In Tournament loss, and they failed to make the playoffs for the third straight season. Chicago has not won a playoff series since the 2014-2015 season, but they have a young nucleus they hope will help them compete in the future. One of those key members is Josh Giddey, who had a successful first year with the Bulls.
Giddey played 70 games this season, averaging 14.6 points and career-highs in rebounds (8.1) and assists (7.2). The Australian-born forward recently went viral for playing basketball, but not in the NBA. Giddey participated in a local game in Australia, shocking the other players and the fans who attended.
The 22-year-old Giddey reached out to join the Vales versus Benny Boys game, and just like in the NBA, he filled up the box score. Giddey finished with 20 points, including four three-pointers, although his team lost 110-84. The competition thought they had no chance when they realized the Bulls' star would be playing.
"We just started warming up and one of our guys was like 'look who's in the stands'. And we were like 'oh no, this game's not going to go our way'," Benny Boys guard Jesse Lans said. "He was much taller than you expect of someone at the point guard position. It was just another level to it."
Giddey is a restricted free agent this summer and expects to get a major payday from the Bulls. The 6-foot-8 guard expects to be the centerpiece of this Bulls roster for years to come.