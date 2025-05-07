Bulls News

Ex-Bulls Player Makes Bold Jimmy Butler Statement After Steph Curry Injury

Former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams makes bold statement on Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler after Steph Curry injury

Liam Willerup

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were able to walk away with a win in Game 1 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite only having one day of rest after their seven-game series against the Houston Rockets. While a poor shooting night from Minnesota helped Golden State win, Buddy Hield stepped up yet again with another stellar performance.

However, Golden State suffered a crucial loss in Game 1, with Steph Curry leaving the game in the first quarter after suffering a hamstring strain. Set to miss up to a week with the injury, ex-Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams doesn't think the Warriors are doomed.

"You could make a case that all Jimmy Butler needs to do is get you one game in the next four...," Williams said on First Take. "Jimmy Butler has carried some other teams with lesser personnel...If he can give you one...that's all you're asking."

As mentioned by Williams, Butler has shown to be an elite playoff riser in the past, specifically with his time with the Miami Heat. He led the team to the NBA Finals twice in his time there, despite not being able to win it in the end. Regardless, Butler's situation in Golden State is good enough that if he can elevate, they should be able to capture a game.

On top of that, Butler should be motivated by playing his former team in Minnesota, where he helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in 13 years in his only season there.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

