New Update on Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Trade Plan
The Chicago Bulls have spent the entire offseason and beyond trying to trade All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The team has been trying to attempt a fire sale this offseason, but no one wants to buy from them. It looks like the franchise might finally give up on the idea of trading LaVine.
According to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Chicago Bulls may be finally losing hope on trading Zach LaVine this offseason and actually starting the season with him on the roster. Here is the exact excerpt from Stein's article.
"League sources say that the Bulls are thus resigned to fact that they will likely be forced to start the new season with LaVine on the roster and take it a step further by trying to help him rebuild some trade value after months of fruitless efforts to find a new home via trade — and after a foot injury and eventual surgery limited the 29-year-old to 25 games last season," Stein said.
It's a very unexpected approach by the Chicago Bulls because they are already halfway committed to blowing up the roster this season by trading both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso for virtually nothing. Now, the team is just a slightly worse version of what they were last season - which was a non-playoff team. So, it looks like the hopes of getting him on the Lakers or Clippers may have to wait.
