Bulls News

New Update on Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Trade Plan

An unexpected development in the Chicago Bulls' plan to trade Zach LaVine.

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit:
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have spent the entire offseason and beyond trying to trade All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The team has been trying to attempt a fire sale this offseason, but no one wants to buy from them. It looks like the franchise might finally give up on the idea of trading LaVine.

According to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Chicago Bulls may be finally losing hope on trading Zach LaVine this offseason and actually starting the season with him on the roster. Here is the exact excerpt from Stein's article.

"League sources say that the Bulls are thus resigned to fact that they will likely be forced to start the new season with LaVine on the roster and take it a step further by trying to help him rebuild some trade value after months of fruitless efforts to find a new home via trade — and after a foot injury and eventual surgery limited the 29-year-old to 25 games last season," Stein said.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) sits on the bench in street clothes during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It's a very unexpected approach by the Chicago Bulls because they are already halfway committed to blowing up the roster this season by trading both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso for virtually nothing. Now, the team is just a slightly worse version of what they were last season - which was a non-playoff team. So, it looks like the hopes of getting him on the Lakers or Clippers may have to wait.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News