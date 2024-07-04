New Update on DeMar DeRozan to Miami Heat Trade
As NBA free agency continues, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remains without a new team. The expectation is that DeRozan has played his last game in Chicago, but his path to a new team will be complicated.
A lot of cap space has been used up around the league, and most teams that do have remaining space are not projected destinations for DeRozan. This increases the likelihood of a sign and trade deal, but those are also complicated, especially under the league’s new CBA.
In a recent report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it was revealed that the Miami Heat are trying to do something in the trade market, but DeRozan may be too difficult of an option at the moment:
Miami has been rumored to have interest in several different potentially available stars, but according to Jackson, DeRozan may be too complicated to acquire. Miami is one of multiple teams that has been linked to DeRozan, so perhaps one of the other potential suitors will be able to complete a deal with Chicago.
It also remains a possibility that DeRozan could accept a below market deal for one year, which would allow him to enter free agency again next summer when more teams could have cap space. There are several different directions DeRozan can take his free agency, many of which include a sign and trade that would at least give Chicago some level of compensation for his departure.
