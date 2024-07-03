Bulls News

New Update on DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento Kings Trade

The Sacramento Kings could be a suitor for Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan

Dec 4, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives the ball during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls still have two very big decisions to make this summer. The top priority for Chicago seems to be finding a Zack LaVine trade, which then would allow them more clarity on sorting out DeMar DeRozan‘s future. Based on all of the reporting, it seems neither LaVine or DeRozan will be in Chicago next season, but the Bulls still have to sort out where both players will end up.

Unlike LaVine, DeRozan is a free agent, so he can technically sign wherever he wants without Chicago getting anything in return. This possibility remains, but there are very few teams with cap space, and arguably none that DeRozan would want to join. This increases the likelihood of a sign and trade deal, which could open the door for a team like the Sacramento Kings to get involved.

During a recent segment of NBA Today, ESPN’s Marc Spears said the Kings are a dark horse to get DeRozan. In an additional report, K.C. Jones of NBC Sports Chicago said the Bulls are fans of Kings guard Kevin Huerter, which makes this situation something to monitor.

DeRozan does not have to help facilitate a sign and trade deal, but it could be in his best interest for both financial and destination purposes. This would presumably not land the Bulls with a large return, but they would get more than nothing for the six-time NBA All-Star. 

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

