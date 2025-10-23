Nikola Vučević's 29-Point Performance Earns Strong Praise From Billy Donovan
For the first time since 2022-23, the Chicago Bulls began the season 1-0. Their early success was largely due to Nikola Vučević.
That didn't go unnoticed by Billy Donovan.
“He was great at the rim, and he was rebounding,” the Bulls' coach said. “He was physical up front. And when he does that, that just gives us a different dimension."
The Bulls overcame the Detroit Pistons 115-111 to open their season. Vučević finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from 3.
"I'm not showing any signs of slowing down," Vučević said.
Vučević Earns Praise from Donovan
Last season, Vučević averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 53 percent shooting from the field. While defense remains a point of contention, the center found other ways to make a positive impact.
"We just don't have necessarily a lot of shot blocking," Donovan said, "but as long as he can keep himself between the offense and the basket ... he's such a good defensive rebounder. I just thought he did a great job positionally tonight."
The 34-year-old certainly agrees with his coach's assessment. And it didn't stop there.
"It's pretty impressive at his age for him to play the minutes he played tonight," Donovan said, "and play them effectively and productively. It's great because he's so good at moving the ball. He's one of those guys that can score on three different levels."
As the Bulls continue their regular season campaign in a wide-open Eastern Conference, they'll lean on playmakers like Matas Buzelis to find success. But Vučević, at his size, will fall in that category, too.
And Donovan thinks he has more left in the tank.
“I've never really talked to him about it," the coach said, "but he loves playing. I give him a lot of credit. He never asks for days off. He never asks to sit out of drills. I mean, he practices and he’s one of the first guys in there. He lifts weight. He takes care of his body. He eats really, really well."
“I personally think with the conditioning, he can play for a long time."
Next up for the Bulls is a road trip to Orlando to face the Magic. If Vučević continues his offensive tear, it could mean a second straight win for Chicago.
Donovan just hopes Vučević can keep it up.
"I just appreciate him," the coach said. "Professionally, the way he keeps himself in shape like he does to be able to go out and play. It's a big adjustment for him, and we're playing 100 miles an hour now, running up and down the floor."
Tipoff from Kia Center is set for 7 p.m. EST Saturday evening.