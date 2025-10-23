Bulls News

Nikola Vučević's 29-Point Performance Earns Strong Praise From Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls found an opening night victory over the Detroit Pistons behind a strong performance by Nikola Vučević

Matt Guzman

Oct 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) point for possession after a rebound went out of bounds during the second half at United Center.
Oct 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) point for possession after a rebound went out of bounds during the second half at United Center. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 2022-23, the Chicago Bulls began the season 1-0. Their early success was largely due to Nikola Vučević.

That didn't go unnoticed by Billy Donovan.

“He was great at the rim, and he was rebounding,” the Bulls' coach said. “He was physical up front. And when he does that, that just gives us a different dimension."

Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic
Oct 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) fouls Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bulls overcame the Detroit Pistons 115-111 to open their season. Vučević finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from 3.

"I'm not showing any signs of slowing down," Vučević said.

Vučević Earns Praise from Donovan

Last season, Vučević averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 53 percent shooting from the field. While defense remains a point of contention, the center found other ways to make a positive impact.

"We just don't have necessarily a lot of shot blocking," Donovan said, "but as long as he can keep himself between the offense and the basket ... he's such a good defensive rebounder. I just thought he did a great job positionally tonight."

The 34-year-old certainly agrees with his coach's assessment. And it didn't stop there.

"It's pretty impressive at his age for him to play the minutes he played tonight," Donovan said, "and play them effectively and productively. It's great because he's so good at moving the ball. He's one of those guys that can score on three different levels."

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) high fives Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) after he scores an three point basket a
Oct 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) high fives Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) after he scores an three point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at United Center. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As the Bulls continue their regular season campaign in a wide-open Eastern Conference, they'll lean on playmakers like Matas Buzelis to find success. But Vučević, at his size, will fall in that category, too.

And Donovan thinks he has more left in the tank.

“I've never really talked to him about it," the coach said, "but he loves playing. I give him a lot of credit. He never asks for days off. He never asks to sit out of drills. I mean, he practices and he’s one of the first guys in there. He lifts weight. He takes care of his body. He eats really, really well."

“I personally think with the conditioning, he can play for a long time."

Next up for the Bulls is a road trip to Orlando to face the Magic. If Vučević continues his offensive tear, it could mean a second straight win for Chicago.

Donovan just hopes Vučević can keep it up.

"I just appreciate him," the coach said. "Professionally, the way he keeps himself in shape like he does to be able to go out and play. It's a big adjustment for him, and we're playing 100 miles an hour now, running up and down the floor."

Tipoff from Kia Center is set for 7 p.m. EST Saturday evening.

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News