Nikola Vucevic’s Final Injury Status for Bulls vs Raptors
After suffering a close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will welcome the Toronto Raptors to the United Center on Friday night with a chance to extend their regular season series lead to 3-0. As both teams are at the bottom of their respective divisonal standings, both teams would benefit more from a loss than a win.
As both teams are 1-4 in their last five games, their attention appears more focused on improving their odds in the draft lottery than trying to compete in a weak Eastern Conference. With both teams trying to see what they have with their young talent, a veteran and former All-Star will be missing for the host team.
According to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Nikola Vucevic is out due to a right calf strain. Vucevic is in line to miss his third straight game due to injury. In his last 15 games before injury, Vucevic was experiencing a decrease in his production, averaging 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds.
Luckily for the Bulls, they'll have recently acquired center Zach Collins to fill in his place. Against the Clippers, Collins had a career game, posting 21 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists.
With tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST, the Bulls will continue to look to guard Josh Giddey to carry the offense. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.
