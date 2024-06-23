Patrick Beverley’s Strong Angel Reese Statement After Fever vs. Sky
Anytime Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off in the WNBA, it's always a show. Sunday's game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky was arguably their best bout yet.
Caitlin Clark put up a spectacular 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals on 5/9 three-point shooting from the field. Angel Reese put up a phenomenal stat line on her own end, putting up 25 points and 16 rebounds on 66% shooting from the field. It was Angel Reese though, who ended up with the last laugh in the one-point win.
Reese's performance was so fantastic that former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley had to show her some praise online. The first thing he did was make sure that Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports gave Reese her flowers.
"@stoolpresidente I don’t wanna hear nothing from you @Reese10Angel way to hoop @chicagosky."
For as much of a critic as Dave Portnoy typically is, he actually acknowledged Angel Reese's greatness in Sunday's game.
"Angel Reese was a monster that game but god damn Clark needs to be shooting down the stretch," Portnoy said. "Just too quick to give it up and not be primary playmaker."
The main takeaway most fans seem to have from the game was just how dominant Angel Reese was, but also how much more aggressive Caitlin Clark needs to be. The two players have a perfect yin and yang rivalry, and a great dynamic for the sport of basketball.
