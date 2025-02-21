Rotation Player Ruled Out With Facial Injury in Knicks-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls began their post All-Star break schedule with a Thursday night contest against the New York Knicks. Two teams on different ends of the standings, the Knicks enter the last stretch of the season trying to push up the standings while the Bulls push down.
Since the move of trading Zach LaVine away to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal, the Bulls have brought in three new rotation pieces. While players like Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Josh Giddey remain constants in the lineup, head coach Billy Donovan has experimented with other players. Now, he'll be without one of his rotational pieces for the remainder of Thursday's game.
According to K.C. Johnson, Bulls PR has stated that Bulls center Jalen Smith won't return to Thursday's contest after suffering a facial injury in the first half against the Knicks. Smith leaves the game after only two minutes of action, finishing with one assist and one rebound.
Entering Thursday's game, Smith has been a solid contributor for the Bulls all season long. Making 50 appearances before leaving Thursday's game, he's averaged 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while serving as the backup to Vucevic.
Smith was selected 10th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns, where he played two seasons before joining the Indiana Pacers and then Chicago this past offseason. In replacement, the Bulls will look towards Zach Collins for reserve big minutes.
