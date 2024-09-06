Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Recent Chicago Bulls Player
Terry Taylor made his NBA debut in 2022 with the Indiana Pacers. Undrafted out of Austin Peay State University, Terry got his start in the league as a free agent.
Appearing in 59 games for Indiana, Terry averaged 6.6 points in 16.0 minutes per game. Waived by the Pacers, Terry was signed by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 to a two-way contract. Spending the last two seasons in Chicago, Terry appeared in 36 games where he averaged 1.8 points in 6.2 minutes per contest.
In a report on Friday from NBA insider Chris Haynes, it was revealed that Terry had signed a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings.
“Sources: Free agent guard Terry Taylor has reached an agreement on a camp deal with the Sacramento Kings,” Haynes wrote on X.
This is the time of year when teams round out their training camp rosters with unsigned free agents they believe can make an impact. While that impact may not come at the NBA level, often times these training camp players will serve an important role simply from an intensity standpoint in camp.
For Taylor, he is hoping for an opportunity to make the Kings standard roster or perhaps a two-way deal. The Kings recently acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade deal with Chicago, and the six-time NBA All-Star played briefly with Terry.
