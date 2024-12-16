Scottie Barnes' Injury Status for Bulls vs Raptors
After defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls have a rare chance to go on another winning streak tonight. With the shorthanded 7-19 Toronto Raptors awaiting them, Chicago could very well finish the night on a two-game winning streak.
Currently, the Bulls are the ninth-seed with an overall record of 11-15. A win tonight would have them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the eigth-seed. The likelihood of it seems somewhat decent, as Toronto will be missing their best player tonight.
The Toronto Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as out against the Chicago Bulls due to a right ankle sprain. He missed the team's most recent game on December 12 against the Miami Heat but was available for a strong stretch of time prior to that. Through 14 games played this season, Barnes has averaged 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals on 46/31/73 shooting from the field. It's not much of a major jump for Barnes, who averaged 19.9 points last season, but the bigger issue has been his availability. Fortunately, Barnes is out of his walking boot and moving without restriction during non-contact moments of practice.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight. It's the very first time the two teams face off this season.
