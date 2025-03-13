Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List After Thunder-Celtics
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a truly special offensive talent.
While many may not love the way Shai scores points, he still gets the job done in a very elite way. On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, he joined a historic NBA list that very few have been a part of.
Shai became the 7th player ever to record 60 straight games with 20+ points. He joins Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robinson.
Shai has been an absolute monster this season and worthy of the MVP consideration that he's been receiving. Through 63 games, Shai has averaged 32.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 53/37/90 shooting from the field.
The only player in the NBA who could arguably receive the MVP over him would be Nikola Jokic. However, when putting winning into consideration, Shai should be a runaway winner for the award. The Oklahoma City Thunder have an astronomical 12-game advantage over the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference and that should mean something.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still only 26 years old and he's one of the greatest offensive threats in NBA history. While the LA Clippers had high hopes for the guard when they traded him to Oklahoma City, no one expected him to ascend to this level.
