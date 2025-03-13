Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List After Thunder-Celtics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the 7th player EVER to record 60 straight games with 20+ PTS, joining:



Kevin Durant (64, 2015-16)

Kobe Bryant (62, 2005-06)

Michael Jordan (69, 1990-91)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (62, 1971-72)

Wilt Chamberlain (80, 1961-62 & 1963-64)

