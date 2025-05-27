Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List in Thunder-Wolves
The 2024-25 NBA MVP race was a great one, but Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was edged out by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only that, but Gilgeous-Alexander took Jokic and the Nuggets out of the playoffs, putting the cherry on top of his MVP campaign.
Regardless, the fact of the matter is Gilgeous-Alexander still has some work to do if he wants to round out a perfect season with the Thunder. That continues in the Western Conference Finals, as he and OKC enter Monday's Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead. During Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar scoring performance propelled him to the same status as one of the NBA's greatest to ever do it.
Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring performance gave him his 59th 30-point game of the season, the most by an MVP in the regular season and playoffs combined since Michael Jordan did it with the Chicago Bulls. Given Jordan is not only regarded as the greatest guard of all time, but player, as well, it's elite company for him to be in with.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring this season at 32.7 points per game, claiming the first scoring title of his career. Given he's averaged over 30 a game over the last three seasons, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him rack up a few more scoring titles going forward.
While Gilgeous-Alexander might be putting his name in the same company as Jordan, he'll need to win some championships if he wants to continue doing so.
