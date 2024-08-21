Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Story on 'Worst Teammate Ever'
Shaquille O'Neal has arguably the greatest list of teammates in NBA history, ranging from players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Karl Malone, Steve Nash, and many other legends. However, there's one former legend that Shaquille O'Neal hated playing with more than anyone else - Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman.
O'Neal has mentioned in previous interviews that Dennis Rodman was the worst teammate he's ever had and gave some extra clarification on a recent episode of 'The Big Podcast With Shaq.' While conducting an interview with Allen Iverson, Shaq explained what a daily practice routine with Rodman was like.
"Shaq, Kobe, Dennis [Rodman} on the same team, who is the biggest superstar? Dennis Rodman," Shaq said. "Bro. This dude would come in, the meeting is at 5:30, you gotta be there at 5:30, he'll come in with 40 minutes on the clock eating chicken and rice, not paying attention. During the middle of the meeting, take a cold shower, not paying attention."
Shaq then explained that after Rodman didn't pay attention in practice, he'd then somehow put up 25 rebounds, but refuse to shower after. Shaq was already upset that Rodman didn't pay attention in practice and showed up late, but it upset him even more to see Rodman produce on the court and somehow leave with gorgeous women.
"We go out first, then he'll come out, give you 25 rebounds," Shaq said. "Stanking like s**t, put his clothes on, and go to the club, and had the baddest women I've ever seen in my life - surrounding him, hugging him, kissing. He smelled like garbage truck water, and he got models on him at the club. I was a party guy, I've thrown some parties, but I ain't even seen what I've seen with Dennis Rodman. I was actually mad."
It's very well noted that Dennis Rodman could be a difficult teammate. Part of why so many people put up with him was because he could produce so well on the court. Unfortunately, his antics were something that the Lakers and Shaquille O'Neal just couldn't deal with - Dennis Rodman only played 23 games with the Lakers.