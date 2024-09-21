Six-Time NBA All-Star Almost Joined Lakers Before Russell Westbrook Trade
The Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan in the summer of 2021 as part of a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs, but there was a very real chance the All-Star forward was going to sign elsewhere.
DeRozan, who is from Los Angeles, has never been shy about wanting to come back home play in his hometown. It hasn't played out that way yet, but he's spoken on a number of occasions about wanting to do so.
DeRozan was recently on Lou Williams' "Underground Lounge" podcast, where he told the story of the 2021 offseason. In his mind, he was going to be a Laker until the purple and gold pivoted to Russell Westbrook.
"It was almost a done deal before Russ went there," DeRozan said. "It caught me off guard because I didn't more so see the Russ thing happening. Because we were working towards making it happen. I think I spoke on it before, but it was close. It was close."
Williams, DeRozan's former Raptors teammate and host of the show asked, "Would you have went?"
DeRozan said not only would he have gone to the Lakers, but he was thinking it was a done deal.
"Yeah, I would've went. It was basically almost a done deal. In my mind, I thought it was a done deal."
DeRozan had another chance to sign with the Lakers this offseason, but ended up signing a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
