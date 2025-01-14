Star Player Receives Updated Injury Status for Pelicans-Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans are facing the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Tuesday night. Looking for their ninth win of the season, New Orleans is facing a talented Bulls team that could look very different post-trade deadline.
At 18-21, the Bulls have remained in the Eastern Conference Play-In picture, but will likely make some significant moves to further their rebuild effort. New Orleans could be in a similar situation, but is much further down the Western Conference standings than Chicago is in the East.
Star guard Dejounte Murray is one player contending teams could have interest in, and he received an injury status update for this game against the Bulls.
The Pelicans announced that Murray has been upgraded to available after being listed as probable with right elbow tendonitis.
Via Pelicans: “Dejounte Murray has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game in Chicago.”
Murray has appeared in 23 games for New Orleans this season, posting averages of 16.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. While his shooting numbers are down (39% from the field and 29% from three), Murray is coming off a game against the Boston Celtics where he made six of his nine three-point attempts.
New Orleans narrowly fell to Boston in what was one of its stronger showings of the season against the defending NBA champions.
