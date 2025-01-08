Bulls News

Tyrese Haliburton’s Final Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton receives an injury update before facing the Chicago Bulls

Jan 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have won four of their last five games, including wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, moving to 17-19 on the season and sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls now hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers, who are on a hot streak of their own. The Pacers have won four of their last five, riding a three-game win streak. The Pacers sit one-and-a-half games ahead of Chicago in eighth place but are in prime position to move up the standings.

The Pacers have been led by their star duo of forward Pascal Siakam and guard Tyrese Haliburton, but are both having relative down years. After making an Eastern Conference Finals run last season, many expected Haliburton and Siakam to take this Pacers squad to the next level, but expectations have been severely tempered after a disappointing start.

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite dealing with an ankle sprain, Haliburton has been cleared to play against the Bulls, setting up a massive divisional matchup on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star has not missed a game this season and will continue to stay on the court heading into Wednesday's matchup. In their lone matchup this season, Haliburton dropped 23 points and 8 assists in a nine-point road win over the Bulls.

Haliburton being upgraded to active ahead of Wednesday's matchup certainly hurts Chicago's chances of a road upset, but it sets up an exciting meeting between these two teams competing for playoff positioning.

