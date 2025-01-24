Unexpected Development in Zach LaVine Trade From Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been at the forefront of trade talks ahead of the February 6 deadline, as players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Patrick Williams could all be on the move as the franchise looks toward a new era.
The Bulls are 19-26 through 45 games, sitting in 10th place in the East but are two-and-a-half games ahead of 11th. As they inch closer to being out of the playoff picture, the Bulls could be better off shipping away some of their aging assets.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst recently reported that the Bulls are "seeking change" by shopping LaVine and Vucevic, but a new development could counter that idea.
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reports that LaVine prefers to stay in Chicago past the trade deadline.
"Sources tell The Stein Line that LaVine, who has put himself in contention for a third career All-Star selection with his strong play for the Bulls thus far this season, would prefer to remain in Chicago beyond the Feb. 6 deadline," Fischer reports. "In LaVine's case, sources say, he has not been pushing to be moved. Yet that, to be clear, won't necessarily insulate LaVine from being dealt if an offer Chicago likes surfaces in the next 13 days."
LaVine has built a nice career through his eight seasons in Chicago, so wanting to stay with the franchise cannot be too surprising. Despite wanting to stay with the Bulls, the storied organization may still have different plans for their two-time All-Star.
Chicago's plan to trade LaVine likely will not change regardless of what he wants, but it is a good sign that he wants to be a Bull after the two parties seemed to have fractured their relationship last season.
