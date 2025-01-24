Unexpected Development in Zach LaVine Trade From Bulls

1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points as a Bull 🔥



Zach LaVine is the 6th Bulls player in franchise history to reach 10,000 points.



The list: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Luol Deng, Jerry Sloan pic.twitter.com/u3foNEBGqE