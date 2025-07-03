Yuki Kawamura Has Opportunity To Join Chicago Bulls
The NBA2K26 Summer League is right around the corner, as it officially gets underway next week. Not only will it provide fans a first glimpse at their team's new rookie class, but they'll also get to see other players try and make their mark and earn a roster spot or rotation position for the next season.
Looking at the Bulls, they recently released their Summer League roster, featuring some familiar faces. 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis headlines the group, as well as their lottery selection Noa Essengue. However, perhaps the name with the most following is a former Memphis Grizzlies fan favorite who will draw plenty of attention in this upcoming Summer League.
Listed on Chicago's Summer League roster is ex-Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura, a fan favorite this past season with Memphis, who had his share of viral moments with the team. Whether he was getting praise from league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or having countless interactions with Ja Morant, Kawamura made an impression on the Grizzlies this past season.
Kawamura was one of only two active Japanese-born NBA players this past season, with the other being Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. While Kawamura got some shine in the NBA, most of his action came in the G League. In 31 games, Kawamura averaged 12.7 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.
It'll be an uphill battle for Kawamura to hang around and secure another two-way deal, especially given his limitations at just 5-foot-8. However, he's built himself a major fan base that will be looking to see what he does in Las Vegas.
