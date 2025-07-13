Yuki Kawamura's Heartfelt Ja Morant Statement
Chicago Bulls guard and former Memphis Grizzlies fan favorite Yuki Kawamura has received some significant run in the Bulls' first two games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Bulls added Kawamura to their Summer League roster earlier this month after Memphis chose not to extend his deal.
Kawamura spoke to the media after his four-point performance in a 109-92 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, delivering some heartfelt comments toward the Memphis Grizzlies organization and former teammate Ja Morant.
"I miss Memphis for sure," Kawamura said. "Memphis people are so nice. I wanted to play in Memphis this year, too, but it is what it is. It's business, you know what I'm saying? I'm satisfied right now. The organization is great. It's a good opportunity for me. I need to prove what I can do. I've got to be better, for sure."
While Kawamura was on the court against the Kings, his friend Ja Morant posted an Instagram story to show that he was watching his former teammate. The post was brought up in Kawamura's postgame availability, prompting a meaningful response.
"Of course I (miss Ja), man," Kawamura said. "He's coming to Japan this summer. I already miss him. He's such a great guy. He's my big brother. I want to be in Japan (while he's there)."
Kawamura and the Bulls are set to take on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. ET on Monday in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPNU. The Grizzlies are off until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, when they will square off with the Golden State Warriors on NBATV.
