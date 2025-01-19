Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Bulls vs Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls have had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, winning just 18 of their first 42 games. The Bulls have been locked into 10th place in the East since the New Year, sitting in a weird position ahead of February's trade deadline.
One of their top sell candidates has been star guard Zach LaVine, who has taken his game to the next level after playing just 25 games last season.
LaVine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season, potentially on his way to his third All-Star appearance. While many went into the season doubting LaVine, he has turned into a positive asset and is the main reason the Bulls are still sitting near playoff position.
The Bulls are riding a four-game losing streak, but travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Sunday. Chicago has listed LaVine on the injury report against the Blazers, but his status suggests he should be good to go.
LaVine has been granted a probable status ahead of Sunday's matchup due to right patella tendon tendinitis.
LaVine has missed five games this season, as the Bulls are 2-3 without him. After an injury-ridden 2023-24 season, Bulls fans have been happy to see LaVine much healthier and playing at a high level.
The Blazers are just 13-28 and have lost five straight games. If the Bulls are serious about making a playoff push, there is no excuse to not leave Portland with a win.
