Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Bulls vs Trail Blazers

Best 3PT% In The 4th Quarter Of The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season (Min. 50 Total 3PA) :



1. Zach LaVine — 49.3%

2. Malik Beasley — 47.0%

3. Klay Thompson — 44.3%

4. Donovan Mitchell — 43.4%

5. De’Aaron Fox — 42.9%

5. Kyrie Irving — 42.9%

7. Naz Reid — 41.8%

