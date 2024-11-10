Zach LaVine Makes Honest Statement Amid Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings this offseason in a sign-and-trade deal. Also sending Alex Caruso the OKC Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, the Bulls made it clear they were finally transitioning into a rebuild.
Unable to find a trade partner to take back Zach LaVine and the remaining three years on his five-year, $215M contract, the Bulls entered this season hopeful he could rebuild some trade value.
While LaVine has already missed three of Chicago’s 10 games, he has played very well in his seven appearances. Averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, LaVine has shot 50.5 percent from the field, and 43.4 percent from three (career high).
Perhaps most impressive about LaVine’s start to the season has been his mindset amid the constant trade rumors.
“Both LaVine and veteran Nikola Vucevic know that the Bulls are looking to move them, and it would likely be to a contender once there is a market shift come January and into the February trade deadline,” Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun Times wrote.
Despite knowing this, LaVine said it’s not hard to keep the right mindset (via Cowley).
“No, it’s not hard,” LaVine said. “It’s understanding. If you’re not understanding what you’re coming into then it’s hard. I have the right mindset right now of understanding what the game needs from me today … just try and do the right thing.”
This is a professional approach from LaVine that could land him on a contender if he maintains this level of play.
