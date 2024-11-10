Bulls News

Zach LaVine Makes Honest Statement Amid Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine knows he is involved in trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings this offseason in a sign-and-trade deal. Also sending Alex Caruso the OKC Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, the Bulls made it clear they were finally transitioning into a rebuild.

Unable to find a trade partner to take back Zach LaVine and the remaining three years on his five-year, $215M contract, the Bulls entered this season hopeful he could rebuild some trade value. 

While LaVine has already missed three of Chicago’s 10 games, he has played very well in his seven appearances. Averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, LaVine has shot 50.5 percent from the field, and 43.4 percent from three (career high).

Perhaps most impressive about LaVine’s start to the season has been his mindset amid the constant trade rumors.

“Both LaVine and veteran Nikola Vucevic know that the Bulls are looking to move them, and it would likely be to a contender once there is a market shift come January and into the February trade deadline,” Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun Times wrote.

Despite knowing this, LaVine said it’s not hard to keep the right mindset (via Cowley).

Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) scored a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“No, it’s not hard,” LaVine said. “It’s understanding. If you’re not understanding what you’re coming into then it’s hard. I have the right mindset right now of understanding what the game needs from me today … just try and do the right thing.”

This is a professional approach from LaVine that could land him on a contender if he maintains this level of play.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News