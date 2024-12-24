Zach LaVine's Blunt Statement After Bulls-Bucks
The Chicago Bulls reached their peak this season when they defeated the reigning champion Boston Celtics on their home court last week. Since then, the Bulls have dropped two straight, with home losses to the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls lost to the Celtics and Bucks by an average of 23 points, a huge flip from their commanding victory in Boston. In Monday's loss to the Bucks, Milwaukee was playing without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star guard Damian Lillard, as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez led the way with 21 points a piece.
The Bulls scored just 91 points, highlighted by an embarrassing 17-point first quarter. Star center Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but everyone was disappointing in their own way. The Bulls shot a horrendous 10-48 (20.8%) from three-point range, a recipe for disaster regardless of the opponent.
Bulls star guard Zach LaVine had 14 points on 5-13 shooting from the field and 1-6 from deep. Following the loss, LaVine reflected on the game and how the Bulls need to be better moving forward, via Chicago Sun Times' Joe Cowley.
“An ass whoopin’,” LaVine said of the night. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well. We tried to compete. We just didn’t shoot the ball well, and sometimes that happens. You got to try and find other ways to keep it competitive and win.”
“I don’t hear a lot of people talking about how they started the season anymore, so it shows what type of team they are,” LaVine added. “It’s discouraging when you go (10-for-48), but that’s the identity we started with in training camp and you’re not just going to go away from it. Live and die with it.”
The Bulls are second in the NBA in three-pointers made per game this season, so LaVine truly means it when he says they "live and die" from beyond the arc. Chicago is shooting 37% from deep on the season, so their 20% shooting night is an anomaly and should not be taken too seriously, as LaVine suggests.
Chicago will look to break their two-game losing skid against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.
