Zach LaVine's Downgraded Injury Status for Bulls vs. Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night as they look to snap their three-game losing streak. After winning consecutive games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, which at the time improved their record to 3-2 the Bulls have lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks.
Injuries have hit the Bulls in this recent stretch, as star guard Zach LaVine has missed the last two games, and Lonzo Ball has missed the last four games. While Ball has no timetable for his return with a wrist sprain, LaVine was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks, but was eventually ruled out.
The Bulls are facing Minnesota on Thursday night in the second half of a back-to-back, and LaVine has been downgraded to doubtful.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Bulls downgrade Zach LaVine to doubtful vs. Timberwolves with adductor strain. LaVine and Donovan expressed optimism last night in Dallas that LaVine may return by week’s end. Bulls in Atlanta Saturday.”
While the Bulls are amid a rebuild, they are trying to remain competitive. The margin for error in Chicago has certainly decreased with the departures of DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, and that is especially the case with players like LaVine and Ball sidelined due to injury.
A final LaVine status will be release shortly before tip-off, but he is not expected to play against his former team.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade