Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is looking to have a bounce-back year after playing just 25 games last season. An All-Star talent when healthy, LaVine has an opportunity to return that that form this season on a Bulls team that traded away key pieces over the summer.
LaVine has been impressive through five games, averaging 23.0 points and 6.4 rebounds on 51.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from three-point range. The Bulls are hopeful LaVine can maintain this production not only for their team, but for a potential trade.
Suffering a shoulder injury in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic, LaVine spoke with reporters after the game.
Via K.C. Jonson of Chicago Sports News: “Zach LaVine said X-rays were negative on his left shoulder. Said he ran into Wagner. Said he got treatment during game. Figures he’ll be in pain tomorrow but said he thinks he’ll be OK”
The Bulls have released their injury report for Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, and LaVine is listed as questionable with a left acromioclavicular sprain.
Johnson added from LaVine’s postgame media session, “Zach LaVine said he’ll know more Thursday and that he hopes to play Friday in Brooklyn because ‘I try to play through everything.' But LaVine said he suffered ‘subluxation’ in left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation of a joint. Likely will be listed with shoulder sprain.”
Telling reporters he plans to play through this, LaVine may attempt to suit up on Friday despite his questionable listing on the injury report. If he is ruled out, it is likely the Bulls are protecting him from himself.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade