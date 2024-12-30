Zach LaVine’s Official Injury Status for Bulls-Hornets
The Chicago Bulls enter their Monday night contest on the road against the Charlotte Hornets with a 14-18 record, good enough to have them just inside the NBA's Play-In Tournament seeds. With the Philadelphia 76ers being winners of three in a row and just a half-game back, a Bulls loss and Sixers win could see major change in the standings.
Especially with Chicago rumored to move off several of their key players like Zach LaVine ahead of the February trade deadline, a move outside of the top ten seeds for the Bulls could lead them to be more aggressive in finding trade suitors. With the San Antonio Spurs holding the rights to their 2025 first-round pick if it falls outside of the Top 10, it would be best for Chicago for them to offload talent in order to drop further in the standings.
A main reason for Chicago being competitive is LaVine, who has increased his points per game average from 19.5 to 22.0 from a season ago. Add in his incredibly efficient shooting splits at 49.9/44.7/81.4, the Bulls will likely play themselves out of their first-round pick if they aren't able to offload him.
For Monday's contest against the 7-24 Charlotte Hornets, the former All-Star out of UCLA is listed as probable on the injury report despite being listed with left toe soreness. LaVine has missed just four contests this year, with the Bulls having a 1-3 record in those games.
Charlotte is expected to be shorthanded Monday night, with leading scorer LaMelo Ball (30.1 PPG) listed as doubtful on the team's injury report. The Hornets hold a record of 1-8 this season in the contests Ball has been sidelined for.
