Zach LaVine's Response to Lakers Trade Rumors Goes Viral
For the last two seasons, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has heard his name go through a plethora of trade rumors. One of the teams he's been most commonly liked with throughout that time has been the Los Angeles Lakers. The rumors have been so rampant, that even fans have started harassing him during games about it.
When the Chicago Bulls were facing off against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, a fan heckled LaVine about getting traded to the Lakers. LaVine gave the fan a very simple response.
“I signed here, brother. I love Chicago," LaVine said.
The clip went viral on social media, getting over 400,000 views in less than 24 hours on X.
Through 16 games this season, LaVine has been averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 52/44/83 shooting from the field. For all the concerns that some may have had about LaVine's capability after his major injury last season, they should all be gone now.
Regardless of how LaVine has been performing this season, his name will likely be on the trade block for the Chicago Bulls. The team has to decide on whether or not they want to rebuild their roster or try contending, but it's clear their current team just isn't contending. LaVine has repaired his value and could be used by a contending team in the league.
