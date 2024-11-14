Zach LaVine's Statement After Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls entered Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks with just a 4-7 record on the season. Picking up a very impressive win, Chicago was able to take down New York in Madison Square Garden by a final score of 124-123.
Chicago led by as many as 22 points in this game, but a second-half rally by New York flipped the script. Led by 46 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, New York nearly completed the comeback, but the Bulls were able to hang on for their fifth win of the season.
The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine’s 31 points, as the two-time NBA All-Star added eight assists and seven rebounds in the all-around showing.
Speaking after the game, LaVine made a statement on his current level of play.
“Pretty sharp,” LaVine said of his offensive game, via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News. “Let’s keep it that way.”
There has been a lot of trade noise surrounding LaVine since the summer, with most of it focused on his need to rebuild value if the Bulls have any chance of moving him. Now averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 54.2 percent shooting and 42.6 percent from three, LaVine has to be opening some eyes around the league.
For now, LaVine is in Chicago where the Bulls are trying to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.
