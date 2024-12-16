Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has started the season strong. Not only has the two-time NBA All-Star appeared in 23 of his team’s 26 games, but he has been very productive in those appearances. Averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three, LaVine has been playing at a high level this season.
LaVine’s availability was one of the biggest question marks entering this season, as he appeared in just 25 games last season. While the star guard has been mostly healthy this year, he was on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Initially questionable with low back spasms. LaVine has since been ruled out for this game.
Via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune: “Zach LaVine and Dalen Terry are both out tonight, per Billy Donovan.”
With NBA trade season upon us, the Bulls are going to be especially careful with players like LaVine they are looking to move. Not wanting to risk any serious injuries between now and the trade deadline, the Bulls want to make sure they are fully equipped to further revamp this roster and continue the rebuild effort.
It remains to be seen whether or not LaVine’s trade market has increased since the offseason when several reports indicated it was non-existent. His strong start to the season would suggest that could be the case, but the league’s new CBA makes taking on a contract like his very difficult.
