Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has a final injury status against the Toronto Raptors.

Joey Linn

Apr 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Apr 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has started the season strong. Not only has the two-time NBA All-Star appeared in 23 of his team’s 26 games, but he has been very productive in those appearances. Averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three, LaVine has been playing at a high level this season.

LaVine’s availability was one of the biggest question marks entering this season, as he appeared in just 25 games last season. While the star guard has been mostly healthy this year, he was on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Zach LaVine
Dec 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of a basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Initially questionable with low back spasms. LaVine has since been ruled out for this game.

Via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune: “Zach LaVine and Dalen Terry are both out tonight, per Billy Donovan.”

With NBA trade season upon us, the Bulls are going to be especially careful with players like LaVine they are looking to move. Not wanting to risk any serious injuries between now and the trade deadline, the Bulls want to make sure they are fully equipped to further revamp this roster and continue the rebuild effort.

It remains to be seen whether or not LaVine’s trade market has increased since the offseason when several reports indicated it was non-existent. His strong start to the season would suggest that could be the case, but the league’s new CBA makes taking on a contract like his very difficult.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News