2 Reasons the Buddy Hield Trade Already Feels Better for the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had one last trick up their sleeve before Media Day on Monday.

New lead executive Bryson Graham struck a trade with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. Chicago decided to send third-year guard Rob Dillingham out East in exchange for Buddy Hield and (old friend) cash considerations. All things considered, the deal left a section of the fan base scratching their heads.

Dillingham seemingly fit better with this organization's long-term trajectory. A former lottery pick who is still only 21 years old, he offered the Bulls another developmental piece to evaluate throughout 2026-27. Not to mention, he filled a sudden need. Chicago has become rather limited in the backcourt, having only Josh Giddey and Tre Jones as traditional point guards and ball-handlers.

Nevertheless, the deal clearly implies that Graham did not envision a future for Dillingham in Chicago. If we have learned anything about this new braintrust early on in their tenure, it's that they value size and versatility. Dillingham is a smaller guard who has struggled to look like the same three-level scoring threat he was in college. While there is a case to make that his transition speed would have been a tool alongside the Bulls' other young players, it's fair to wonder if he would ever offer much else.

Hield is a far more proven commodity. And as strange as giving up a 21-year-old for a 33-year-old looks during the first act of a rebuild, it can end up being the smart move. Let's go over two big reasons why.

1. A Better Contract Than Meets the Eye

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) passes the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons to initially knock the trade was Buddy Hield's contract. Not only were the Bulls adding a little over $2.0 million to their cap sheet, but his current deal also contains a player option for 2027-28.

In other words, they gave up some meaningful control, as Dillingham was owed less and held a team option for next season. The Bulls could have opted not to exercise Dillingham's final year and opened up an extra roster spot. Things aren't that simple with Hield.

Upon further evaluation, however, Hield's contract isn't as straightforward as a standard player option. Only $3.1 million of Hield's $10.1 million is fully guaranteed. There also appear to be some unknown factors in his deal, with CHGO Will'd Gottlieb reporting that a league source confirmed Hield's contract structure virtually makes him an expiring contract.

Once again, exactly how this is the case remains to be seen, but it would make a lot more sense. Bryson Graham has been extremely diligent about keeping his options open and not adding multi-year contracts to the books. It doesn't feel as if this trade would have been on the table had he been the one taking on long-term money without any additional assets in return (and, no, extra cash doesn't count).

These factors in Hield's deal should also make him that much more tradable. One of the NBA's truly elite three-point threats, there is a reason that he has continued to find a home. He has the kind of skill set that every contending team is looking to add, especially at the deadline. Meanwhile, Dillingham was unlikely to turn into a valuable trade chip at any point this season. Even if he had taken steps in the right direction, his profile and lack of experience aren't the kind to draw much interest mid-season.

With that in mind, simply from an asset standpoint, the argument can be made that Hield is the better bet.

2. Helping Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis

Nov 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls aren't starting from scratch. Make no mistake, this is a rebuild, and they will continue to invest in young pieces. But this isn't going to be some kind of free-for-all.

Everything changed when Caleb Wilson landed in the Bulls' lap. They now have a potential superstar and a clear No. 1 building block. Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey are also considered high-upside developing pieces. With that kind of talent already in the building, Bryson Graham has an excuse to make a move like this.

Indeed, Rob Dillingham wasn't going to aid in the growth of these three players, at least not in the same way Buddy Hield can. Dillingham was an obvious work in progress who lacked any proven floor-spacing ability and was shaky at-best as a facilitator.

To be sure, Hield isn't going to help a lot when it comes to the distribution side of things, but his shooting ability alone could be a massive help. Wilson and Buzelis both need room to work. They are at their best attacking the rim, whether that be on or off the ball. Not to mention, each has their own upside as a secondary playmaker, particularly Wilson. The best way to take advantage of both skills is to have multiple shooters on the floor.

There is now a world where the Bulls can play Hield, Norman Powell, and even Jalen Smith alongside Wilson and/or Buzelis. All things considered, that feels like a way better combination than what the Bulls had to work with immediately following the draft.

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