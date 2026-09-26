Chicago Bulls Training Camp Roster: A Look at the Official 21-Player Group

The housekeeping continues for the Chicago Bulls ahead of next week's festivites.

With only a handful of days to go before Monday's Media Day and the subsequent start of training camp, the organization announced its official preseason roster. The NBA allows teams to carry up to 21 players for training camp, and the team has filled all spots ahead of Year 1 under head coach Tiago Splitter and lead executive Bryson Graham.

Training camp is scheduled to run between September 29 and October 4 at the Advocate Center. The team's first preseason game will be held several days later at the United Center on Oct. 7, when the Phoenix Suns come to town. It will mark the first of five exhibition games before the regular season tips off on October 21 in Toronto.

The following is a breakdown of the 21-man group, which includes current two-way players and those on non-guaranteed training camp contracts.

Full-Time Bulls Roster Members

Josh Giddey (G)

Tre Jones (G)

Norman Powell (G)

Rob Dillingham (G)

Daily Swain (G/F)

Isaac Okoro (G/F)

Patrick Williams (F)

Leonard Miller (F)

Noa Essengue (F)

Matas Buzelis (F)

Caleb Wilson (F)

Jalen Smith (F/C)

Zach Collins (C)

Nic Claxton (C)

Two-Way Contracts

Jaylin Sellers (G)

Tobe Awaka (C)

Training Camp Contracts

Brandon Boston Jr. (G)

Peter Suder (G)

Drew Peterson (F)

Marquel Sutton (F)

Orlando Robinson (C)

For those keeping track at home, the Bulls will head into camp with two regular-season roster spots left to fill. They will have their 15th and final full-time spot available, as well as a third and final two-way contract.

As of now, it's hard to imagine any current training camp invite making a run at the 15th spot. The Bulls may want to keep that open for potential mid-season transactions, where they could help a contender out with a salary dump. With that in mind, it's far more likely that one of those five players on a training camp contract ends up with the two-way deal.

Peter Suder and Drew Peterson may have a leg up on the competition, for what it's worth. Suder is a rookie who garnered some pre-draft interest and signed a two-way deal with the Lakers ahead of Summer League before he was released. As for Peterson, the Bulls went out of their way to trade for him in the G League from the Motor City Cruise. Clearly, they see something there. Both are also legitimate long-range threats, which this roster needs.

The door is wide open for anyone to make a strong impression, though. Both Brandon Boston Jr. and Orlando Robinson have decent NBA experience, so don't sleep on either. Overall, while a lot of the focus will be on Caleb Wilson and his fellow youngsters, this should make for a fun little training camp competition.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news