Bulls Training Camp Schedule: Media Day, Open Practice, Preseason Dates

The Chicago Bulls are ready for basketball season.

On Friday afternoon, the organization shared word of its upcoming training camp schedule. While many teams have waited until the final day of September or the first day of October to get the ball rolling, it looks like things will begin a tad earlier this season.

Media Day is officially set for September 28. Per usual, the event will bring together the franchise's lead decision-makers, as well as their marquee players, to answer questions about the upcoming 2026-27 campaign. All things considered, this event serves as the franchise's first opportunity to set the appropriate expectations for the season.

To be sure, Bryson Graham has already been significantly better than the previous front office regime at meeting with the media and transparently answering questions. He's made it very clear that this is a rebuilding period and that fans will need to practice patience with the on-court results. Nevertheless, this will be the time to remind fans of that message, as well as answer some more pointed questions about the growth he hopes to see during his first full year at the helm.

As for the handful of players that will sit down for a chat, it'll be key to hear how they perceive the organization's goals. No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis will surely be asked how comfortable they are with this rebuilding mindset, while players like Norman Powell and Nic Claxton will address their veteran leadership roles.

Media Day will be followed by Day 1 of Training Camp. It's easy to forget that this will be Tiago Splitter's first-ever camp as the man in charge. While he served as the Portland Trail Blazers' head coach for nearly all of 2025-26, Chauncey Billups was the one to lead the team through camp.

Of course, it will also be the first-ever camp for Wilson and Dailyn Swain. The two rookies are expected to play meaningful roles this season, but establishing what those roles will be begins during this crucial time at the Advocate Center.

Camp will go for a week straight before the team finally suits up for their first preseason game. They will host the Phoenix Suns at the United Center on Oct. 7 in what will be their first of five exhibition contests.

The Bulls also announced a new open practice that will let fans in on some of the action. On Oct. 2, the team will invite folks to Horner Park in the afternoon for a little look behind the scenes. It will make for a rather exciting way to introduce this revamped organization and young squad to the Chicago community.

Bulls Training Camp Schedule

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

September 28 – Media Day

September 29 – Practice

September 30 – Practice

October 1 – Practice

October 2 – Bulls Open Practice (Horner Park)

October 3 – Practice

October 4 – Practice

October 7 – vs. Phoenix Suns

October 9 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies

October 11 – at Denver Nuggets

October 14 – at Milwaukee Bucks

October 16 – vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

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