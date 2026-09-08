3 Tactical Bulls Questions Tiago Splitter Must Answer Early On

New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter was handed a blank slate.

Over the next handful of months, it's going to be largely up to him to establish a new and respectable identity for this rebuilding franchise. To be clear, Bryson Graham will be working just as hard on the mission behind the scenes. But the product shown night in and night out will be entirely in Splitter's hands.

So, what will that on-court product look like? Splitter deserves some time to figure that out. After all, this will be his first time with this group of players, as well as officially sitting with the head coach title. However, there are some basic questions he will have to answer as soon as training camp begins.

Let's go over three!

1. How Fast Are You Playing?

Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) runs down the court after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the Chicago Bulls are built to haul you-know-what.

Josh Giddey is at his best in a grab-and-go environment and dealing to players in the open floor. Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson are both athletic freaks with long limbs who can make up ground fast. Not only can they push the ball up the court on their own, but they can also soar for the alley-oop slam. Nic Claxton has long been an effective floor-runner, and Jalen Smith became more than used to playing uptempo in 2025-26 under Billy Donovan.

Speaking of which, the Bulls' big free agent signing came from the quickest team in the NBA. Norman Powell and the Miami Heat sat No. 1 in PACE and No. 2 in fastbreak points. He may be 33 years old, but Powell's motor and quick-trigger shooting fit into a transition-centric offense.

At the same time, just how hard will Tiago Splitter put his foot down on the gas? It's not as if this team is overflowing with dependable ball-handlers and facilitators. Likewise, there has been a lot of talk from Splitter about the importance of crashing the glass. The more players you have diving to the rim for the rebound, the tougher it is to gain the advantage in transition.

There is also something to be said about the discipline and IQ it takes to efficiently run at full speed. No wonder Erick Spolestra did it so well! The Bulls are a young team that could undoubtedly stumble over their own two feet – both literally and figuratively. You must fill the right lanes correctly and appropriately recognize when there is an advantage. Sure, there is a simple benefit in tiring out your opponent, but you still need to out-execute them!

For what it's worth, Splitter's Portland squad finished Top 9 in PACE last season. They were a team that consistently tried to put pressure on the rim. The Bulls undoubtedly have the athletic bodies to do something similar. However, with player development as a clear focus, there may be a push to get Buzelis and Wilson creating plenty in the halfcourt. Claxton is also arguably the best pick-and-roll five that Giddey has played with, so there could be a benefit to slowing things down at times.

It's worth noting that last year's team wasn't Splitter's to begin with. While shades of his preferred style certainly showed themselves at times last year, this will be the first time an organization is built solely around his vision.

2. Who is Closing Games?

Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) dribbles in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After last season, this is something that Chicago Bulls fans will be monitoring closely.

Despite 2025-26 increasingly falling apart, the Bulls refused to accept reality. Head coach Billy Donovan and Company were steadfast on putting their best foot forward, even after a trade deadline that saw nearly half the roster turned over. This should have been the perfect time to press the rebuild button and lean on the inexperienced talent. But the Bulls essentially did the opposite.

Players like Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller were struggling to get consistent playing time over veterans like Collin Sexton and Guerschon Yabusele. It only spoke further to the franchise's lack of direction and misguided player development strategy.

So, how will the new-look Bulls handle crunch time? Will Tiago Splitter play Tre Jones alongside Josh Giddey simply because he can trust him more? Will Isaac Okoro be out there for his defensive chops over Dailyn Swain or Miller?

Look, no one is saying that the Bulls should avoid winning a game. There is less of a reason to tank with the new NBA lottery rules. But these fourth-quarter moments are incredibly valuable learning experiences. They are the kind of situations you want talented young players to experience. Splitter's job will be to balance these teachable moments with putting his team in the best position to succeed. It's not going to be easy, but it should be a fun challenge to watch him face.

3. What is the Plan Behind the Arc?

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls can't ignore their lack of floor spacing.

To be sure, the signing of Norman Powell will help in this department. Things were looking pretty grim before they made that big free-agency splash. Nevertheless, one efficient threat can only do so much in today's league.

Indeed, there is a real chance that big man Jalen Smith is the Bulls' second-best three-point shooter. And he has never taken more than 4.2 attempts a night! Is it possible that Matas Buzelis continues to develop in this department? Absolutely. Caleb Wilson also showed some encouraging flashes in Summer League, while Josh Giddey eased some concerns with his jumper last season. Still, there are very few players you can point to as proven shooters on this roster.

This is why the Bulls' shot diet will be pretty fascinating. They are likely far better equipped to be the kind of team that slashes and drives hard into the paint. At the same time, Tiago Splitter showed last season in Portland that he didn't care too much about three-point efficiency. They shockingly shot the third-most attempts a night from behind the arc despite posting the third-worst field goal percentage.

It was a somewhat strange philosophy, but it ended up working decently well for an offense that lacked versatility. A big reason for this was because of what they could do in the rebounding department. They were among the best on the offensive glass, as they had the size and length to snag many long boards. It'll be very interesting to see if Splitter believes this Bulls team is capable of something similar.

If one thing is for sure, the absence of a big like Donovan Clingan matters a lot in this case. He is a truly elite rebounder who made that kind of approach all the more sustainable. Nic Claxton has only weakened in that department in recent years, whereas Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson are both currently lacking in the physicality department.

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