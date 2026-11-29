The Chicago Bulls have won three straight games for the first time this season, and they can thank Matas Buzelis for that!

The 22-year-old has slowly been building toward a performance like the one fans saw on Saturday night. No, it was far from the most explosive offensive showing, but the car keys were fully in his hands in the final moments. And he made the most of it.

Buzelis' game-winner lifted Chicago over Indiana 108-107. The Bulls also came through with some impressive stops down the stretch, which included stellar defense by Patrick Williams on the final possession of the game. I know, what a sentence!

great defense from Patrick Williams to win it. https://t.co/smdAQWDpBq pic.twitter.com/OnJjUKRx5v — Bulls Chronicles (@BullsTalkOnly) November 29, 2026

So, what went right for the Bulls to erase a big deficit and pull out the win? Let's highlight one important fourth-quarter change, as well as two standout performers.

Changing the Tune ...

The Chicago Bulls looked in trouble on Saturday night. The Indiana Pacers have long been a thorn in the Bulls' side, even sweeping them in their four-game season series one year ago, despite finishing with a mere 19 wins overall. Even though they came into the evening with an identical six wins, Indiana was playing like a team that knew they could win.

It all started inside. They were moving the ball well and putting some consistent pressure on the rim, with 12 of their first 19 points coming in the paint. At one point, this rim pressure even helped the Pacers go on a 16-0 run. The starting lineup's defensive struggles also led Tiago Splitter to make nearly a full lineup change midway through the first quarter. He brought in Jordan Hawkins, Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue, and Nic Claxton to join starter Tre Jones.

Indiana finished the first quarter +10 in the paint and with a 32-21 lead. The Bulls shot just 7-18 from the field and appeared somewhat lost without Josh Giddey on the floor. Six first-quarter turnovers quickly turned into 9 points for the Pacers.

Nevertheless, what helped the Pacers gain control of the game early turned into their biggest problem late. The Bulls were completely able to change the tune down the stretch, creating their own +10 advantage in points in the paint during the fourth quarter. They also committed only a single turnover during the final frame.

This felt like another good example of a young Bulls team learning from previous mistakes and keeping their head on straight. They executed very well down the stretch, whereas Indiana shot 7-20 in the fourth quarter and struggled heavily to clean the glass.

Matas Buzelis Wins It

On another night when the Chicago Bulls needed Matas Buzelis to step up, he did exactly that. The forward shot 8-18 from the field for 22 points and 7 rebounds. He also turned the ball over just once, despite having to run a lot more offense. That's what will happen when Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell, and Josh Giddey are all off the floor.

Nine of Buzelis' points came in the fourth quarter in what proved to be a +7 frame for the third-year player. He may have only gone 3-8, but he drilled a three, hit a pair of free throws, grabbed some key rebounds, and played a full 12 minutes.

Oh ... and he also hit the most important shot of the game!

With under a minute remaining, Buzelis knocked down the game-winning bucket. The Bulls were down 107-106 before he worked his magic. Buzelis would body up Andrew Nembhard before using a windmill gather step to create an easy underhand finish at the rim.

This marks the second straight game where Buzelis stepped up and helped Chicago ice things in the final seconds. The fact that he did this one without Giddey is also pretty telling. There have been plenty of questions about Buzelis early this season, but a second straight clutch performance is enough to give fans some hope that he's figuring things out.

Tre Jones Fills in Perfectly

With Josh Giddey ruled out shortly before tip-off, Tre Jones got his shot.

The backup point guard has been fantastic for the majority of the season, so much so that he has already been a popular name in trade chatter. His performance against Indiana is only going to bolster the interest, as he finished with 19 points, 8 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Jones' first rotational stint certainly left something to be desired. But, as all good point guards do, he was able to adjust to the game as it chugged along. The second half saw him miss only one of his four field goal attempts, as well as knock down all three of his free throw attempts. We also watched him dish 4 assists, as well as record a steal and a block. He was truly doing it all when it mattered most.

Jones has obviously been good at penetrating defenses all season long, but it felt particularly important in this one. Once again, the Pacers have done the majority of their damage in the paint, and the Bulls were going to have to assert themselves in this department to pull off the win. The three-ball just wasn't falling at the same rate it had in the past few games. Jones ensured this happened, going 7-8 in the restricted area and keeping his foot on the gas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news