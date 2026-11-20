While the Chicago Bulls may be 3-1 in their last four games, now isn't the time to start talking playoffs. I know ... bummer!

As encouraging as the recent steps have been for this young group, much of the conversation will continue to revolve around player development and roster evaluation. Indeed, this is only Year 1 under an entirely new regime. Front office leader Bryson Graham is bound to make many more changes to this roster, and there is a good chance that a couple of those will come during the regular season.

The revamped Bulls front office has been very open about its intentions to do business through the trade market. Chicago is in a perfect position to stockpile future assets, whether it be via absorbing unwanted salary or moving on from some of its veteran pieces.

The latter scenario is something that has already been discussed multiple times 14 games into this regular season. Norman Powell and Jalen Smith have already garnered attention as some attempt to forecast the mid-season trade market. And we can now add another name to that list!

To little surpise, a recent report says that Bulls guard Tre Jones has some fans around the league.

Bulls Already Getting Calls on Tre Jones?

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the long-time NBA writer and podcaster dropped an interesting nugget on the Chicago Bulls' Tre Jones.

“I’ll tell you this: Teams are already calling the Bulls about Tre Jones because he is, I’d have to look at it and all the rosters and who is technically a back up and who’s not, but if he’s not the best backup point guard in the NBA, he’s very very close. And the Bulls, if they trade him, they’re going to get real stuff. And they should demand real stuff.”

Lowe's right. Jones has established himself as one of the league's most efficient backup distributors. He is extremely good at limiting his mistakes and ensuring that a team sticks to its identity. Multiple times this season, Jones has outperformed starting lead guard Josh Giddey, especially when it comes to consistently penetrating the paint and creating from the inside out.

Jones is seemingly at his best when he can help push the tempo, which is why he has fit so well into what the Bulls have tried to do the past couple of seasons. However, there is plenty of reason to believe someone with his high IQ can slide into almost any environment. Basically, if you need a confident and unselfish ball-handler this season, why wouldn't you look at Jones?

What makes Jones all the more intriguing as a trade chip is the fact that he's owed a mere $8.0 million this season with an $8.0 million team option for 2027-28. In other words, a contending team can essentially use him as an expiring deal, or opt to keep someone who is pretty easily outperforming his current deal.

No one is going to complain as long as Jones is in Chicago. He is an incredibly helpful player who can certainly aid in the development of the team's young wings. With that in mind, keeping him for this full season could make sense, particularly if the Bulls are stressed about staying out of the NBA's bottom three.

However, a major fault of the previous front office was not striking while the iron was hot. Do I see Jones' value diminishing significantly next season? Not necessarily, but it may not be worth risking it. If what Lowe is saying is true and offers are already coming in, Bryson Graham has to start setting the stage for a potential deal. Use the early-season interest as leverage and establish a clear cost. As helpful as Jones may be on the court right now, the right trade return could prove far more helpful down the road.

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