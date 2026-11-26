Don't look now, but the Chicago Bulls have won five of their last eight games!

After taking down the far more experienced Cavaliers on Monday night, Tiago Splitter's crew flew to Charlotte to face a struggling Hornets squad. To be sure, it ended up being a heavily contested battle, but one that ended with the Bulls making a handful of clutch buckets.

Chicago finished with seven players in double figures and shot 50.0 percent from the field. Even more encouraging, both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis bounced back after another late-game benching on Monday night. Let's hand out a great to those two, as well as some others who stood out on Thanksgiving Eve!

Bulls vs. Hornets Player Grades

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) drives past Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Buzelis – A-

Stats: 24 PTS (8-15 FG, 0-5 3PT), 5 REB

Matas Buzelis may have just played his best game of the season. While it may sound weird to say that after shooting 0-5 from three, it was actually rather refreshing to see Buzelis repeatedly attack the paint. He was able to repeatedly penetrate this Hornets' defense both on and off the ball, finishing 7-9 in the restricted area. Even more importantly, he went a clutch 8-9 from the free throw.

Buzelis had the biggest shot of the night. With time running down and Claxton missing a layup, Buzelis put himself in a perfect position to get the tip in and put the Bulls up 104-101 with roughly 23 seconds to go. Shortly after, he would also get sent to the line and sink both free throws to help put the game on ice.

Tiago Splitter finally trusted the forward in closing time, and Buzelis immediately rewarded him.

Matas Buzelis tonight vs. Hornets:



8-15 FG

8-9 FT

24 PTS (team-high)

5 REB



4 20-point efforts in his last 6 games 📈 pic.twitter.com/MX9AIgnvW5 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 26, 2026

Josh Giddey – B+

Stats: 12 PTS (5-11 FG), 11 REB, 7 AST

Josh Giddey had his own great bounceback after getting benched for closing time in Monday's win over the Cavaliers. Facing off against a Hornets team that has the second-lowest PACE in the NBA, Giddey made sure to push the pace early. We saw him have a couple of great outlet passes, finishing with 8 of his 11 assists in the first half.

Giddey also scored or assisted on six straight points in the final 2:30 of play. Two of those points came from him using his size advantage to bully ball his way into the paint for the tough finish. Overall, Giddey finished 4-5 in the paint and only turned the ball over once. An aggressive and clean performance.

Jordan Hawkins – B

Stats: 10 PTS (3-6 FG, 3PT 3-5), 3 REB, 2 AST

One game after shockingly serving as the Bulls' leading scorer, Jordan Hawkins had another very solid showing. He checked in early off the bench and proceeded to look like a serviceable 3-and-D guy. All the Bulls need him to do is come in, hit a couple threes, and make a few hustle plays. Hawkins has looked more than capable of doing just that in recent games.

To be sure, a B may feel kind of high, but we have to factor in that he's a two-way guy fighting for a full-time NBA role. You have to give him credit for capitalizing on his opportunities so far.

Nic Claxton – B-

Stats: 10 PTS (5-7 FG), 2 REB, 4 BLK

Good news or bad news first? Let's go with the latter: Against one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, the big man wasn't much help. He only managed two boards and allowed this Charlotte squad to get their hands on plenty of extra possessions.

However, the good news is that Claxton provided some fierce defense, which included 4 blocks in the first half. He was also very efficient on the offensive end. His best sequence came in the second quarter, where he scored six straight points to help Chicago cap off a 12-0 run.

Nic Claxton goes coast-to-coast to cap a 10-0 Bulls run ⚡ pic.twitter.com/aoeKduOgX7 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 26, 2026

Tre Jones – B-

Stats: 10 PTS (3-8 FG), 8 AST, 4 REB, 1 STL

The Bulls' bench is slowly but surely becoming one of the most dependable in the NBA. They contributed 42 points, and a big reason for that is the consistent production of Tre Jones. He continues to set up his teammates effortlessly and force his way into the teeth of the defense. Speaking of which, while Jones only shot 3-8 from the field, he went 4-5 from the charity stripe.

Splitter even tried something new in crunch time. Before closing with his full starting lineup, Jones played decent minutes alongside Josh Giddey, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, and Buddy Hield.

Isaac Okoro – C+

Stats: 10 PTS (4-8 FG, 1-3), 3 REB, 1 BLK

Isaac Okoro continues to fit right in with this starting group. He may not have jumped off the screen in this one, but Okoro did have one of the best sequences of the night. About midway through the third quarter, the swingman had an impressive chase-down block before going coast-to-coast for the tough and-one finish through traffic. Let's just say he showed a little more emotion than normal after that one ...

Zach Collins – C

Stats: 6 PTS (2-5 FG, 3PT 2-5), 3 REB, 2 AST

You can see the vision with Zach Collins. He isn't the most consistent, but the big man can space the floor decently well, offers good passing vision, and provides some real strength down low. With the Bulls only up a bucket midway through the fourth, Collins drilled a big three before coming up with a block on the other end. A small moment in a fourth quarter that was tightly contested, but one that undoubtedly made a difference down the stretch.

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