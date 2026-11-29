The Chicago Bulls are only 48 minutes away from their first three-game winning streak of the 2026-27 season.

After wins over both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, the second of which came in true clutch fashion, they will welcome the Indiana Pacers into the United Center. The two teams have yet to face off this season and hold an identical six wins.

Of course, the fact that Chicago currently sits ahead of them in the East standings undoubtedly comes as a surprise. They have yet to reclaim the magic seen two seasons ago, and a big reason for that has been the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Despite making his heroic return from a torn Achilles, he has only appeared in four games due to a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, this group still has the kind of talent that can give the Bulls serious fits. Thanks largely to the play of Pascal Siakam, the Pacers still managed to steal all four games against the Bulls in their 19-win season. The good news is that the Bulls now have far more size to throw at Siakam, as well as big man Ivica Zubac. The bad news is that this frontcourt still isn't the most physically imposing, which could still lead to issues for Chicago in the paint.

Indeed, Indiana averages the third-most points in the paint per game (51.9). They also shouldn't be caught off guard by the pep in the Bulls' step, as they also sit Top 5 in PACE.

So, where can Chicago take advantage of this matchup? Indiana isn't particularly good on the glass. They have been particularly weak at capitalizing on second-chance points, so the Bulls may be able to differentiate themselves in this department.

We've also seen them shoot the ball very well over this 5-3 stretch, shooting 39.6 percent from behind the arc, which is No. 1 in the NBA. Knocking down those shots will always help, but it especially could be tonight with Indiana ranking dead-last in three-point efficiency over the last eight games.

With all that said, it's going to be fascinating to see how Chicago performs without Josh Giddey in the mix. He has been very up and down this season, but we all know how impactful he can be when it comes to generating easy shots. Tre Jones can certainly do the same, but the Bulls will now have one less reliable distributor in the rotation. Speaking of which, expect rookie Dailyn Swain to see some action tonight as the lead guard.

How to Watch

Who: Indiana Pacers (6-13) at Chicago Bulls (6-12)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Buddy Hield

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nic Claxton

Indiana Pacers

1. Andrew Nembhard

2. Kelly Oubre Jr.

3. Aaron Nesmith

4. Pascal Siakam

5. Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey – OUT (ankle)

Norman Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Indiana Pacers

TJ McConnell – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Ben Sheppard – OUT (knee)

Tyrese Haliburton – OUT (hamstring)

Quenton Jackson – OUT (personal)

Johnny Furphy – OUT (ACL)

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