In many ways, the start to the 2026-27 Chicago Bulls season is going according to plan.

The organization entered this year in full rebuild mode. Likewise, they were handed one of the toughest opening schedules in the league. We have already watched this young team face the Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers twice, as well as battle the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Donovan Mitchell.

In other words, no one should be gasping at a 3-10 start. None of that means, however, that there haven't been some surprising storylines to emerge in the last few weeks. Not only are the Bulls getting unexpectedly strong contributions from previously outcast players, but they have also run into a problem they were hoping to avoid this season.

Let's take a look at three unlikely narratives that have emerged just a few weeks into the season.

Patrick Williams Becoming an Asset?

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) goes for a loose ball against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, the Patrick Williams bounceback campaign hit a speed bump on Monday night. After appearing in the rotation for the sixth straight game, Williams had to exit early with a finger injury. The team has listed him as probable for their next meeting in Brooklyn.

The hope, obviously, is that Williams doesn't have to miss any time. While it's never ideal to see a player get stuck on the injury report, it would be particularly unfortunate for Williams after carving himself out an unexpected role.

Williams entered the year on the outside looking in. With a new front office and coaching staff, the Bulls no longer felt indebted to Williams and his hefty five-year, $90.0 million payday. After repeated lackluster play over the past few seasons, it finally felt like the right decision was made to keep him on the sideline. After a 1-6 start to the year, however, Splitter had little reason not to unload his whole bench. And that's when Williams made a statement.

No, the box score numbers aren't going to drop jaws, but Williams has been an essential part of the Bulls looking more competitive over the last few games. He combined for 27 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the team's back-to-back victories over the Hawks and Timberwolves. He has looked far more comfortable than we've grown used to seeing him on both sides of the ball, being opportunistic offensively and physical defensively.

On such an inexperienced team, Williams' feel for the game has stood out. And that's something we've really never been able to say about the forward. We've started to consistently see him in the right place at the right time, either behind the three-point line for a catch-and-shoot look or cutting to the rim for the timely dunk.

Patrick Williams tonight vs. Minnesota:



🏀 14 PTS

🏀 5 REB

🏀 3 STL

🏀 1 BLK



25 minutes off the bench to help seal the W 👀 pic.twitter.com/bgi8jybpuu — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 15, 2026

Have we seen some nice multi-game stretches from Williams in the past? Yes, and the forward has always faded back into oblivion. But his situation has now changed pretty drastically. He is being asked to play a far different role, and he's also being managed by a completely different organization.

The contract is likely always going to look like an overpay, but a dependable 3-and-D version of Williams can make it sting slightly less. Perhaps that is what Tiago Splitter is helping him become at this stage of his career. Pull that off, and the Bulls might sign him to a lifetime contract!

Speaking of which, if Williams can begin to perform like a serviceable rotation player, who knows what could happen in the trade market down the road. A team may suddenly become more willing to take his contract off the books if it means the Bulls are helping them out with a shorter-term problem. To be clear, I do not envision Williams becoming an asset on his own at this point. But getting off his salary, which could still be of value to a rebuilding team, will only be easier the better he plays.

Noa Essengue's Consistent Role

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) scores during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of players who were on the outside looking in, nobody knew where Noa Essengue stood this offseason.

Drafted by the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime, Essengue was immediately viewed as a long-term project piece. While the organization didn't necessarily get slammed for the pick, it's the kind of selection that undoubtedly could be considered polarizing. With that in mind, it was hard to know if Tiago Splitter or Bryson Graham would want to invest the same amount of time toward building up the Frenchman. And this only became more questionable after they drafted another long wing in Caleb Wilson.

Fast forward to Summer League, and Essengue made an awful first impression on Splitter. Despite having a full year in the NBA under his belt, he looked like one of the Bulls' worst players on the court.

With that said, Essengue was also coming off a significant shoulder surgery that forced him to the sideline for essentially his entire rookie season. So while he may have had a full year observing NBA talent, life on the court was still largely uncharted territory.

You also have to tip your cap to Essengue for learning from that experience. Come training camp time, he was earning real praise from his head coach, which promptly turned into legitimate rotational minutes.

Essengue's minutes have certainly fluctuated, but the Bulls have repeatedly made an effort to get him into the game. Is some of that likely with evaluation and development in mind? Yes, but he has also earned that playing time.

He has shown encouraging flashes, particularly on the defensive end, moving his feet extremely well and consistently using his length to be disruptive. Against the Cavaliers on Monday night, he hustled back in transition to break up a lob attempt that led to an easy Bulls bucket in transition.

Noa Essengue breaks up the Cavs fastbreak...and Claxton dunks it home! pic.twitter.com/e9cPbKd6He — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) November 17, 2026

Essengue certainly needs to cut back on the fouling, but the Bulls would rather he be extra physical at this stage of his career than the alternative. His offense is also a big work in progress, as it's still unclear if his jumper will ever come around. However, Essengue has never been afraid to let it fly, and he's seemingly done a good job of embracing the role of crashing the offensive glass and moving off the ball.

At only 19 years old, it's hard not to be optimistic about the early returns this season. The Bulls are putting him in a position to succeed and have seemingly gotten him to buy into his current role. He still has a long way to go, but Essengue looks like someone the Bulls can add to their developmental plans.

Decision-Making Just Got Harder

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) is escorted off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries stink.

After a mere nine games, Caleb Wilson suffered his third hand injury of 2026. The good news is that, despite the repeated injury trouble, there is no reason to believe this will impact the No. 4 overall pick long-term. As far as injuries go, it's also on the more manageable side, as the expectation is that he will return at some point in late December.

The bad news is that the Bulls are still looking at potentially well over a month without their No. 1 building block. There is a very real world where Wilson ends up missing at least 25.0 percent of his rookie year, which is a relatively big sample size for a front office trying to make big decisions.

When you think about it, new lead executive Bryson Graham took a relatively tamed approach to his first offseason. He may have brought in a few new faces, but he stuck with many of the returning players who were already under contract for 2026-27. A big reason for that was likely to see who fits best alongside Wilson. While the process can continue in the new year, there is no question it has been disrupted.

Every game counts when it comes to chemistry building. Wilson will also now have to return and work his way back to full strength and comfort. The hope was that by the time 2027 rolled around, Wilson would be in a groove and the Bulls would have a better understanding of who should stay and who should go. This way, they could be even more confident about their trade deadline moves in the lead-up to early February.

Again, Wilson's absence isn't going to completely change how the Bulls handle this season, but it possibly throws a small wrench in their decision-making process. Let's not forget about that as the Bulls get deeper into the season.

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