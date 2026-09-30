The vibes at Chicago Bulls training camp remained high on Day 2.

New head coach Tiago Splitter continued to sound pleased with the young group's effort. Meanwhile, an identity appears to be taking early shape, and it could mean more playing time for an unlikely source. Let's go over it all in another round of our training camp notes!

Defense, Defense, and More Defense

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Adama Bal (72) handles the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tiago Splitter joined Elmo for an episode of Sesame Street, I have a feeling his Word of the Day would be "defense."

The new head coach has talked about it plenty since his arrival, but he continued to stress that side of the ball during Day 2 of practices. It sure sounds as if the foundation of this team will be built on that end of the court, as they hope to use their positional size, versatility, and youthful exuberance to their advantage.

"You always want to start with the defense," Splitter said on Wednesday. "Be more aggressive, up the line, be disruptive, trying to dictate what they're going to do, not react to what the other team is going to do. I think today was really, really good in that regard."

Stressing a defensive identity and implementing it are two completely different things. Especially with so many inexperienced players on the roster, this is a process that is bound to come with plenty of ups and downs. At the same time, this side of the ball has felt like an afterthought in recent years, which should make the newfound emphasis stand out early to fans.

Splitter's message has certainly made its way through his players' ears. Several have also harped on this side of the ball, with Buzelis saying that their new identity will be aggressive. He shared that they have been working on blowing up screens and matching up higher on the court. The addition of a more traditional rim protector in Nic Claxton has seemingly allowed for this approach.

Isaac Okoro also seems to have the full support of his new head coach. Splitter spoke highly of the former Cavaliers forward, insisting that he will have a big role in what the Bulls plan to do this season:

"He is a guy that is going to play a lot for us," Splitter said. "He is probably our best perimeter defender, so he's definitely going to play a lot of minutes for us and help us win basketball game ... He's relentless. He's strong. He fights screens. He stays in front of people. He does everything. He just has that bulky body that can spin around the defense and get stuff done," Splitter said.

To be clear, it feels unlikely that Okoro returns to a role in the starting lineup. The Bulls appear pretty set in that department with Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Nic Claxton. However, this might very well be in Okoro's best interest. Moving him to a reserve role could potentially help him focus solely on being a defensive specialist.

A Competitive Camp

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's often a cliché to say that training camp is competitive, but it sure feels appropriate for the Chicago Bulls.

Not only does this speak to Tiago Splitter's no-nonsense demeanor, but the Bulls roster is filled with young players trying to prove their worth. Outside the gym walls, you can essentially hear the constant yelling and the bodies hitting the floor. Matas Buzelis also confirmed that plenty of five-on-five has already been played, which is bound to get the juices flowing.

Speaking of which, Buzelis raved about the first two days of camp. Entering his third year in the league, he said this camp has already stood out among the rest:

"The competitiveness the first day was outstanding. I think that's the probably the best training camp day I've been a part of, and today was better," Buzelis said.

This only echoed the message sent by his rookie teammate a day prior. Caleb Wilson spoke with the media following his first-ever day of NBA camp, and the competitive maniac couldn't have looked happier:

"Really competitive, honestly. One thing that I can only compare it to is college practice, and we were really intense out there. A lot of communication. It was really physical out there," Wilson said. "Also, we had guys diving on the ground for loose balls. I feel like that's just a really good sign to see, and it's just a culture-setter for throughout the year.

Again, it's one thing to be competitive on the practice floor and another to turn that into meaningful results. But those are the exact kind of words you want to hear from a young nucleus so early on in camp. There is no easing into things under Splitter, and the Bulls' two most important young talents are clearly helping establish a standard from the jump.

Some Noa Essengue Praise

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas was not kind to Noa Essengue.

No, he didn't lose his rookie contract at the craps table. He can't legally gamble, remember! But there were concerns that he could lose some of his pride. The second-year forward looked completely lost in his return to the court following shoulder surgery. Tiago Splitter even proceeded to bench the forward for his poor play.

The Frenchman was struggling to stay on his own two feet, constantly turning the ball over, and tossing up some ill-advised shots. It certainly wasn't the kind of first impression you want to make on a new front office and head coach.

At the same time, he was coming off a significant injury and was always viewed as a project piece. Essengue deserved some time to get into the swing of things, and it sounds like he has used that time wisely.

“I really like the first few days of Noa," Splitter said. "He’s being more aggressive. He’s fighting every possession. Fighting, rebounding, protecting the rim. He’s practicing well.”

After how frustrated Splitter appeared to be with Essengue during his Summer League run, these words stood out. Whether that means the second-year player is destined for playing time is something only time will tell. However, Splitter said that Essengue is making it very clear he wants a role:

“I think he’s fighting for a spot, right? He wants to play for us, which is great," Splitter said. "I like his ambition. He’s getting stronger. He’s shooting the ball better … I think the effort in the last two days is really what matters now. This Summer we had a lot of open gyms. It’s a different vibe, it’s a little more relaxed. But now he’s really following what we ask him.”

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