3 Young Players the Bulls Should Already Consider Free Agent Targets

Yes, I know the Chicago Bulls started their regular season a mere seven days ago. That makes any article about 2027 free agency feel ridiculously premature. But hey, is it really ever too early to prepare for the future, especially when you're in the thick of a rebuild!?

Likewise, it was only about a week ago that we got a much better idea of which young players could be on the market next summer. Teams had up until the start of 2026-27 to come to terms with rookie-scale extensions. While we saw a handful get done at the last second, there were also plenty of notable players who failed to put pen to paper.

These players are now officially heading toward restricted free agency. Will their original teams still have a strong chance to retain them? Absolutely, but we all know how messy free agency can get, and the Bulls will be in a perfect position to give those teams a run for their money with a big-time offer sheet.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players who should be on the Bulls' radar after failing to reach an extension this offseason.

Anthony Black

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slowly but surely, Anthony Black has started to look more like the player who went No. 6 in the 2022 NBA Draft. An oversized guard with a sturdy frame, he took a significant step forward during the 2025-26 season, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in his 64 games played (40 starts).

On paper, Black makes a lot of sense for this rebuilding Bulls team. While he is very good at pushing the pace in transition and setting up the offense, he also doesn't need the ball in his hands at all times to be successful. We've seen him play both on and off the ball successfully during his NBA career, which is vital for a Bulls guard as both Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis emerge.

Black's defense is also a major part of his appeal. He has been very good at the point of attack and has the versatility to guard multiple positions. For a Bulls team that already has some concerns guarding the perimeter, Black would immediately clean things up.

Of course, the problem for the Bulls is that Josh Giddey is already in the mix and signed long-term. Having both Black and Giddey in the backcourt wouldn't make a ton of sense, especially when we consider both have been rather up-and-down shooters in their careers. This would likely force front office leader Bryson Graham into a decision: Do you continue to build with Giddey in mind, or possibly go with a more defensive-minded option?

Dereck Lively II

Nov 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) and Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) battle for the ball during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls do not have a long-term answer at the center position.

While the front office went out and grabbed Nic Claxton, the former Nets big will be a free agent come 2028. The injury concerns are also all too real, as Claxton has started 2026 on the injury report with a hamstring strain. To be sure, it was a decently smart gamble for the Bulls to see if they can help Claxton return to the player he was a few years back, but there is still no guarantee that he is sticking around past this current contract.

As for Jalen Smith, he is undoubtedly making a case for being a part of the team's future. But that doesn't mean the Bulls shouldn't still seek out reinforcements at the five. Smith can play either frontcourt spot and is far more of a floor spacer than he is a rim protector. So, that's where Dereck Lively II can come in!

The Dallas Mavericks' center has been very solid over his three-year NBA career ... when he plays. Injury trouble has been an unfortunate part of Lively's story, as he's played 55 games or fewer in each of his first two seasons. Nevertheless, the flashes were there from the start.

Lively is a dependable lob threat and finisher, scoring at a 72.5 percent clip over his career. Thanks to his seven-foot-one frame, he's also an active offensive rebounder and consistent shot blocker. Throw in some underrated passing instincts, and a healthy Lively remains a pretty compelling player, especially when we consider he's just 22 years old.

The defensive instincts, in particular, are what make Lively such a fascinating target for this Bulls team. If both Wilson and Buzelis can improve along the perimeter, Lively could become an anchor of a ridiculously long and athletic defense.

Alas, the injury trouble does remain an obvious concern. The Bulls would likely need to base any kind of pursuit on what happens this season. Assuming he can stay healthy and look like his rookie self, however, it could be hard for Bryson Graham not to think about an offer sheet.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Oct 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the oldest player on the list, but that's not reason enough for the Bulls to look the other way. Originally drafted by the Miami Heat, Jaquez needed very little time to adjust to NBA life. He became a legitimately important role player for Erik Spoelstra right off the bat, playing in 75 games during the 2023-24 season and starting four playoff games.

While Jaquez faced a sophomore slump, he bounced back in 2025-26. With Miami in need of a jolt after moving on from Jimmy Butler, Jaquez averaged a career-high 15.4 points with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also shot a very impressive 50.7 percent from the field and 76.9 percent from the charity stripe.

We're bound to see Jaquez's numbers continue to trend up this season, as he was dealt to a rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks team in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. In fact, he already has two 20+ point outings under his belt and has shot 26-49 to begin the year. This expanded role could make him an even more intriguing free-agent target, as he'll have an opportunity to show more command of the offense.

Nevertheless, Jaquez is an incredibly mature and well-rounded player. He serves as a good secondary playmaker, a savvy post player, a consistent cutter, and a willing rebounder. Might he lack some athletic pop and a reliable long-range jumper? Sure, but Jaquez is the kind of high-IQ role guy that makes teams better.

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