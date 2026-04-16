After finally swallowing their pride and moving on from their front office, the Chicago Bulls were rewarded by the basketball gods. The only first-round pick that Arturas Karnisovas acquired during his tenure finally conveyed when the Portland Trail Blazers took down the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament.

All things considered, there aren't many better times for this pick to land in the Bulls' lap. The Trail Blazers may be the seventh seed in the West, but they still barely made the cut with a record of 42-40. This means there is a very real possibility the pick lands right outside the lottery at No. 15 overall. The only way it slips down a spot is if the 37-win Warriors manage to grab the No. 8 seed and thus are forced out of the lottery.

Regardless, this is a massive win for a Bulls team that is headed toward one of its most important offseasons in a long time. The 2026 NBA Draft is among the deepest in years, and we all know this is an organization in desperate need of young talent. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few of the biggest names that could still be on the board by the time the Bulls' second pick comes up.

Braylon Mullins – UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With UConn on the ropes against Duke in the Final Four, Braylon Mullins hit the kind of shot that will be aired in NCAA Tournament hype videos for decades to come. To be sure, his season overall wasn't necessarily as explosive as many expected, but the upside is easy to see.

He's a far bigger guard than meets the eye (six-foot-six) and has a true knack for coming up with the clutch hustle play. You'll consistently see him fly in for the unexpected rebounds and give the extra effort on the defensive end. Most importantly, though, he is one of the single-best shooting prospects in the class. If a new front office is looking for a potential fit next to a true distributor like Josh Giddey, Mullins could make a lot of sense. The only question is, did a strong Tournament move him up the ranks?

Aday Mara – Michigan

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of strong tournaments, Aday Mara had the breakout many were waiting for during this championship run with Michigan. Previously at UCLA and struggling to carve out a consistent role, the towering seven-foot-three big man looks the part this season. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks in his 23.4 minutes a night. Mara also shot 66.8 percent from the field, dominating the competition in the post.

The Chicago Bulls have been without a long-term answer at center for years. Unless a new front office comes in with a free agent in mind, going after one of the most imposing players in the draft might be a no-brainer. Is Mara limited? Sure. He is certainly a more traditional center who isn't going to offer much in the way of switching and shooting. But size has come back into fashion in the modern NBA. You need a formidable rim protector to be a true contender, and Mara could be elite. Plus, he is a far better passer than normal for his size!

Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Not only are the Chicago Bulls about to have a whole new group of lead decision-makers, but they are also going to have six roster spots to fill. With that in mind, do not expect fit or need to play much of a role in who's selected on draft night. Labaraon Philon Jr. may very well be the best guard and player left on the board by the time the Bulls come up for a second time.

In his sophomore season at Alabama, he was among the most efficient and aggressive scorers in the NBA. The six-foot-four guard averaged 22.0 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 6.0 free throw attempts a night. He also drastically improved as a three-point threat, going from an underwhelming 31.0 percent clip in his freshman campaign to 39.9 percent on nearly double the attempts.

Will he need the ball in his hands to be the most effective? Yes, and this could make his fit with Giddey slightly questionable. But, again, who cares! The Bulls have a clear opening in the backcourt with Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton hitting free agency. We also know Giddey isn't the most assertive scorer, so this is a group that will very much need a guard who can create their own shot regularly.

Thomas Haugh – Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) shoots past Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thomas Haugh wouldn't be the kind of pick that gets fans jumping out of their seat, but that might be exactly why it's the right one. The Chicago Bulls have lacked steady two-way role players in recent years. And the junior out of Florida projects to be exactly that. He provides excellent size at either wing position with a plug-and-play skillset that any team would love to have.

Haugh is a strong six-foot-nine forward who moves with purpose off the ball and absolutely loves to sky for lobs in transition. Exactly how much upside he has as a self-creator remains unclear, but he did score 17.1 points per game this season and get to the charity stripe nearly 6.0 times per game. The defensive end may be where he holds the most potential, though. Haugh has an intimidating frame and is never going to back down from a physical matchup.

At the end of the day, Haugh is the type of guy you want in the rotation. A glue-guy's glue-guy!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news