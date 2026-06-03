Bulls' Early NBA Draft Workout List Headlined By Kingston Flemings, Many Guards

It's officially NBA Draft month!

While every team around the league is putting in long hours ahead of the June 23rd festivities, few are likely busier than the Chicago Bulls. New lead executive Bryson Graham inherited four 2026 picks and is the only front office leader who can say he has two selections sitting in the Top 15. Thanks to some lottery luck, the Bulls will pick at No. 4, No. 15, No. 38, and No. 56.

Of course, the Bulls have a couple of pieces on their current roster who are expected to be part of the future. Both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have shown flashes of high-caliber play and continue to fit very much into a rebuilding timeline. However, there is no question that this draft will go a very long way toward building a foundation for the future. These four players will be the first to be hand-selected by Graham, giving fans an idea of what he values and which kind of team he hopes to create.

Indeed, this makes the pre-draft process even more important for an organization like the Bulls. This new front office doesn't want to waste an opportunity to get off to a hot start. Ensuring this does not happen starts with maximizing the in-person workouts. As helpful as the NBA Draft Combine may be, bringing a player into your building for an up-close look is significantly more helpful.

So, who do the Bulls plan to invite to the Advocate Center? The truth is that they will bring in almost everyone they can. You must do your due diligence. It's also unlikely that we will ever see a full list of the prospects who spend extra time with Graham. Sometimes a player may post the building on their Instagram story, or the team may share word of a few visits. But it's not uncommon for fans to be left in the dark. Keep that in mind over the next couple of weeks.

With that said, HoopsHype does attempt to put out a rolling list of individual workouts for every team during draft season. Their updated 2026 list has finally hit the shelf, and there is no ignoring that these first handful of names have a lot in common.

HoopsHype Shares Bulls' Individual Workouts

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to HoopsHype, the following players have made their way to Chicago so far this offseason:

• Kingston Flemings – Houston (G)

• Mikel Brown Jr. – Louisville (G)

• Bennett Stirtz – Iowa (G)

• Ebuka Okorie – Stanford (G)

• Peter Suder – Miami of Ohio (G)

• Tamin Lipsey – Iowa State (G)

• Malik Dia – Ole Miss (f)

• Keba Keita – BYU (C)



For what it's worth, Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic was also on this list, but the forward recently withdrew from the draft. He will return to the NCAA next season as a key piece of the Kentucky Wildcats. One of the best shooters in college basketball, we previously named Momcilovic as a name to watch for the Bulls early in the second round.

Do you notice a common thread? You're not alone! So far, it looks like Graham has prioritized evaluating perimeter players, including two who are widely expected to go before the Chicago Bulls are on the clock again at No. 15.

Both Kingston Flemings and Mikel Brown Jr. are likely to hear their names called in the 5-10 range. Either slipping out of the lottery altogether would be a true shock. Does that mean a trade-up is on Graham's mind? Not necessarily, but you will never know if something like that is worth it without bringing these players in. For a new young executive looking to make his mark, we can't take anything off the table.

As for Bennett Stirtz and Ebuka Okorie, they are two guards who will almost surely be available the second time the Bulls are up. In fact, going with either in that spot might be considered a slight reach by some evaluators. At the same time, each is an electric shooter with plenty of scoring upside. Okorie, in particular, has been a draft riser thanks to his speed, ball control, and length (despite standing just six-foot-one).

The last four names are all anticipated to be in that second-round range or even go undrafted. Regardless, you're going to see A LOT of these types of players brought in. Especially with Graham known for his talent evaluation skills and his emphasis on development, there is no question that he anticipates grabbing real value late in the draft.

Anyhow, the biggest takeaway here is probably that the majority of players on HoopsHype's list so far belong in the backcourt. Does this guarantee that the Bulls are hoping to go with a guard at No. 15? Of course not. As previously stressed, this is only the beginning of the process. The list is going to grow fast.

But it is interesting that these were some of the guys potentially high on their list, and it could make plenty of sense to target one of the top remaining guards after likely going with a forward at No. 4. The Bulls also have a very clear need for a more explosive and assertive scoring guard to pair with Giddey (or potentially give him a run for his money).

Speaking of which, there is absolutely no need to get antsy about the absence of Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer. The top prospects typically do not work out with the top teams until later in the process. It should be assumed that each of the Top 4 prospects makes their way to the Advocate Center soon. If that doesn't happen, however, then we've got a story!

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